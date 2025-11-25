Thanksgiving Day is almost here and I have several NEW recipes for you that can be enjoyed this week, well into the holiday season, and beyond.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll have access to my Holiday Pie e-book below, which includes 10 pie recipes, each one developed with real-food ingredients.

I designed the recipes to be low-carb, grain/gluten-free, and keto-friendly. Amid some of my holiday favorites like pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and French Silk pie, you will also find several brand-new recipes, including:

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Million Dollar Pie

Lemon Chiffon Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

Apple Crumble Pie

Cranberry Curd Pie

The printable e-book is available below to paid subscribers.

a Thanksgiving e-book with blood sugar friendly recipes!

Thank you

This Thanksgiving feels a little different for me, as it’s the first holiday season without my mom (she was always the most enthusiastic about any holiday, but especially Thanksgiving and Christmas).

While her absence is hard, loss can often sharpen our perspective of what really matters, and I’m feeling extra, extra grateful for my people and all of the blessings we’ve been given this year.

That includes this community and support here. I’m so grateful to have you as readers and fellow real-food cooking/baking enthusiasts. Your support— especially comments, messages, personal stories of health challenges and wins— inspires me to continue developing recipes that nourish you and your families.

It is truly a privilege to do that, so thank you.

I hope you have a wonderful rest of your week and a very happy Thanksgiving! If you have any last-minute recipe questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out. ☺️