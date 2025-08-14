Hi, how’s your week going? It’s that time of year when kids head back to school and we get into more consistent routines, which I’m actually looking forward to after a hectic summer that felt like it definitely could’ve used more routine and normalcy.

My older kids are going into third and fifth grade and we’re gearing up to begin our first full year of homeschooling on Monday (!!!). Public school has been a wonderful experience for them but this brand new chapter is one I’m really excited about. It seemed like everything fell into place timing-wise. We’re choosing it for many reasons, but one of the most important to my husband and I is that we get to spend more time together as a family. (If you’re also a homeschooler, I’d love to hear any advice you have!)

Whether you’re in the same back-to-school season as us or not, the quieting of summer seems to naturally lead into fuller schedules, especially as we head into fall and look ahead to the holidays.

This week’s dinner recipe is quick and EASY. Fifteen minutes kind of easy. Easy enough to whip up on a Wednesday evening before shuttling the kids off to practice.

Air fryer salmon bowls combine seasoned, tender salmon bites with a crisp and crunchy, four-ingredient salad. The salmon cooks in minutes. The salad takes just as long to assemble. The sauce situation can be left to you, but I have been relying on my new store-bought favorite, a Yum Yum sauce by Primal Kitchen.

I love using the air fryer more in the summer since it’s energy efficient and won’t heat up the kitchen. (If you’re looking for an air fryer, I recently upgraded to this one from Our Place and it has quickly become the workhorse appliance of my kitchen since it has so many different cook settings.)

Each of the simple elements of this recipe make it possible to pull off a fresh, delicious and healthy meal in 15 minutes. All the makings of a weeknight dinner win to help you easily adjust to new routines and schedules.

If you don’t have an air fryer: You can pan-sear the salmon bites in a non-stick skillet! Over medium heat, cook them for about 1 minute per side. While this method will take a tiny bit more effort, you’ll still end up with juicy, tender, perfectly-seasoned salmon bites.

If you hate salmon skin: The only way I’ll eat salmon skin is if it’s crispy and the air fryer does this beautifully. However, you can remove the salmon skin first if preferred. I’ve seen this method and also this one shared by Danielle Walker.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~15 minutes