Hello! This week’s recipe is another super-quick-and-easy one, and the kind of meal that I’ve been relying on a lot during this busy month of May. Just like last week’s recipe for a freezer-friendly chicken shawarma, this week’s green chicken enchilada soup is also wonderful for meal prep and the freezer.

We’re taking all the shortcuts here— without sacrificing nutrition or flavor— to get this soup ready in just 20 minutes (even faster than ordering takeout)!

The green enchilada soup is a cross between my low-carb green chicken enchiladas and my keto chicken tortilla soup recipes, but made with a store-bought green enchilada sauce and leftover chicken for the quickest of quick meals. However, I am including tips in the Recipe Notes for how to prep this the longer way, if you would like to use raw chicken and your own green sauce.

It’s creamy and hearty, but toppings like fresh cilantro, lime, and avocado make it lighter and brighter— perfect for warm days.

The recipe and printable PDF are available to paid subscribers below. Memorial Day weekend is coming up! Next week, I’ll be sharing a really delicious potato salad recipe (two versions!) that I’ve made a few times— both are blood sugar friendly. Want every recipe and meal plan? Upgrade to paid to receive each recipe in your inbox every week, and support this newsletter. So grateful for you! ♥️

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Here is your second meal plan of the month, packed with flavorful, low-glycemic meals that prioritize protein and are easy to make!

The idea behind every meal plan is that at least 1 or 2 dinners will leave you with leftovers, either for lunch the next day or for dinner another night of the week. The “Extra” recipe is always something that might help with breakfast or snack cravings, and as always, the ingredients for that recipe are not included in the shopping list.

Most of these are from the Recipe Index and a couple of them are from the blog. The full plan with the shopping list and my meal prep tips are all included in the printable PDF below. ☺️

Week Long Meal Plan 22 671KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This soup comes together quickly, and I love all of the flavors going on. When choosing an enchilada sauce, look for one with no added sugars and recognizable ingredients. I really like Siete’s enchilada sauces for this reason, but I know there are other brands out there too!

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Ingredients