Hi! How’s your week going? Lately, I feel like my days are a blur of chasing a busy toddler around the house while trying to cook and recipe test. 🤪 I’ve been grateful for simple meals — we’ve had lots of soup for dinner over the last couple of weeks!

From butternut squash and green chili chicken soup in the Crockpot, to cheddar broccoli soup and this keto chicken stew, a new recipe on the blog.

Much of my client recipe development work has also been soup lately, and I guess I’ve grown used to the ease of the one-pot soup (there’s always leftovers! easy reheating! minimal cleanup!).

In fact, I’ve been day-dreaming so much about all the soups, that I had such a hard time narrowing down what soup to share this week.

I finally decided it would be this: a creamy, high-protein mushroom soup that is free of cream and actually requires zero dairy at all.

It’s packed with so many mushrooms so every bite has major mushroom flavor. And while cottage cheese is currently the trendiest high-protein ingredient to incorporate into nearly anything, it’s not on the ingredient list here. But silken tofu is! You’ll blend it into the mushroom soup to create a velvety, creamy, and dairy-free soup that delivers 14 grams of protein per serving. You can enjoy it on its own or pair it with my high-protein bread, keto biscuits, or a hearty kale salad.

When recipe testing this, the first iteration included lentils and a bit of lacinato kale tossed in a the very end. It was flavorful and filling, but I felt like it didn’t quite live up to the basic “cream of mushroom” soup that I was craving. So I nixed those ingredients, increased the amount of mushrooms, and added a few spices to bring out that mushroom flavor even more. Simplicity wins.

My entire family loves this soup (especially the one-year-old, who of course had to eat it with her own bowl and spoon and zero help from anyone else).

This recipe, along with the PDF and nutritional calculation, is available to paid subscribers. Whether you’re a free subscriber or a paid subscriber, I’m so grateful you’re here.♥️ If you would like to receive a brand new dinner recipe every Thursday (always low glycemic, gluten/grain-free and created with metabolic health in mind), I hope you consider a paid subscription. You’ll have immediate access to every recipe in the recipe index, bonus recipes, and a complete week-long meal plan every month.

Today’s newsletter also includes February’s meal plan! I’ve started developing one meal plan every month that includes a week’s worth of dinners and a shopping list to go with it.

The meal plans are viewable to all and include a mix of recipes from the blog and from my newsletter. You can download the meal plan and shopping list below. (You can also highlight the shopping list text and copy/paste it into the Notes app on an iPhone).

Here’s a look at what we’re making!

And here are previous meal plans I’ve created. Every recipe is low carb, low glycemic, gluten/grain-free and often easily incorporated into a ketogenic diet.

Silken tofu is the substitute for cream in this “cream of mushroom” inspired recipe. If it’s a new ingredient for you, I can’t wait for you to try it! It’s tasteless and blends in (literally) beautifully. I use a Vitamix to create an ultra creamy soup, but you can use any high-powered blender. I have also made this with an immersion blender (stick blender) and while it’s possible, you just won’t get as silky-smooth and creamy results.

Tip: you can keep this soup extra simple and enjoy it as is or “dress up” the soup with toppings like a few of the reserved cooked mushrooms, grated Parmesan, red pepper flakes, or even a drizzle of truffle oil if you’re feeling fancy!

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes