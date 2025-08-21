There’s a certain kind of comfort that classic spaghetti offers. It’s familiar, uncomplicated, maybe a little nostalgic. We probably all have specific memories of spaghetti. It’s a family favorite, a meal train go-to, an easy enough dish when you’re cooking for many. It’s one of the first meals that I ever learned how to cook and I leaned on spaghetti often during college when “basic” and “budget-friendly” took priority out of necessity.

Fast-forward almost two decades later and my method of making spaghetti has changed quite a bit from my early-cooking days. The ingredients I use now are slightly different— from the savory red sauce to the wheat pasta alternative— maybe not as budget-friendly as it used to be, but certainly just as simple and much more balanced in terms of nourishment and flavor.

Today’s recipe is a veggie-loaded adaptation I’ve made several times recently, mostly because I’ve ended up with far too many carrots every week in my CSA box, and it’s also zucchini season so why not sneak it into everything you can?

While there are tons of veggies, yes, they are chopped up small enough to go unnoticed by certain unsuspecting little eaters who may otherwise halt all dinner activity at the mere suggestion of a carrot or zucchini or mushroom on their plate.

I have no problem with sneaky veggies (or blatant ones) and so far, neither has anyone I’ve served this to.

The sauce is similar to my low-carb tomato sauce and my low-carb spaghetti sauce, but less from-scratch (you’ll use a store-bought marinara) and with more heft thanks to the meat and extra veg.

I’m so thrilled we live in a time when pasta favorites don’t have to be completely off the table, thanks to various pasta alternatives that are on the market!

Whether you’re gluten-free, low-carb, or cooking for metabolic health and blood sugar balance (or all of the above), there are plenty of substitution options for traditional pasta that offer so much more than a blood sugar spike (and resulting crash).

My two higher protein pasta recommendations for this “spaghetti skillet” are a lupini pasta or an edamame pasta, both which offer a good amount of protein and fiber. Lupin pasta (like Kaizen) will give you 20 grams of protein per serving. Edamame pasta (like Explore Cuisine) will give you 24 grams per serving.

Toss either of these into a savory spaghetti sauce that’s loaded with just as much meat as it is vegetables, and you have a simple garden veggie spaghetti skillet that’s every bit as comforting and nostalgic as it is expected to be.

If you’ve ever made spaghetti you’ll know that “recipe” is really quite a fluid word when describing the process. It’s more of a let-your-taste-buds-be-your-guide type of method, so it’s important to taste along the way!

Some marinaras can be a tad salty or acidic right out of the jar, which is where the sweetener in the sauce comes into play. It helps balance the flavors (and is the reason why the majority of store-bought tomato sauces have added sugar). A tablespoon of butter can also do the trick but I always like a little bit of added sweetness, too.

I love the organic marinara from Tuscany by Kirkland Signature (Costco for the win again), which is probably the best deal when it comes to a quality marinara made with organic ingredients. I also like Rao’s and Carbone.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes