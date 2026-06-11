There’s no denying I’ve been 100% pulled into the cottage-cheese-can-be-anything trend, and today’s recipe is a product of that. (I know it really can’t be anything, but experience has proven that it can be a number of many things, including ice cream, quiche, cheesecake, and pancakes, to name a few).

And we can now add flatbread and pizza crust to the list! It turns out that cottage cheese also makes an excellent base for a high-protein crust, something I’ve been testing off and on for a couple of weeks now to add another pizza crust option on the blog.

It inspired this week’s easy dinner recipe for a summery BBQ chicken and peach flatbread, and I hope you’ll find that it’s easier to pull together than you might think.

The crust is a five-ingredient wonder (not including salt and a drizzle of olive oil), made in a food processor and pressed out into the flatbread shape of your choosing. It takes only minutes to make. Add a quick par-bake, toppings, and the final few minutes in the oven, and you’ll have a high-protein flatbread with incredible summertime flavor.

I personally LOVE the combination of tangy, smoky BBQ sauce and a pop of sweetness from the peaches, but if it’s not your thing, omit the peaches entirely and enjoy this as a more traditional barbecue chicken flatbread/pizza.

With 30 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber, and only 9 net carbs per serving, this is a delicious flatbread for blood sugar balance.

The full recipe and printable PDF are available to paid subscribers below. I’m so grateful to be able to create low-glycemic recipes that prioritize protein and real foods, and your support allows me to do so in a newsletter format, free of ads and clutter. Whether you’re a free or paid subscriber, I’m happy to have you here!

There’s a superfood seed I’ve been adding to my summery beverages, which is perhaps the easiest way to enjoy it!

Are you familiar with basil seeds? Similar in appearance to chia seeds (here’s a comparison), basil seeds come from the sweet basil plant and offer a wide range of health benefits.

Not only are they high in fiber, omega-3s, and minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, but they’re low in carbohydrates and can help support blood sugar management.

I often make basil seed pudding or sprinkle the seeds over Greek yogurt or cottage cheese, but lately, I’ve been enjoying soaked basil seeds in my beverages.

When soaked, basil seeds absorb liquid and expand, creating a gel-like outer layer that sort of reminds me of (tiny) better-for-you boba. Basil seeds can make a drink extra refreshing and hydrating, so they’re an excellent addition to your favorite summertime beverages!

New on the blog: three summery basil seed drink recipes, including a watermelon limeade slushie, cantaloupe mint slushie, and an iced green tea lemonade.

view the recipes

Iced green tea lemonade with soaked basil seeds.

You can find basil seeds in some health food stores but I usually order ours from Amazon. Zen Basil, Carrington Farms, and Basilia are all good options.

If there’s one quick and easy recipe to weave into your dinner routine this summer, I really hope this one is it! (At least try that cottage cheese crust!)

The ingredient list is short, and one of the items is lupin flour, a high-protein and high-fiber flour made from lupin or lupini beans. It adds a tad more protein to the crust and creates a more bread-y texture when combined with the almond flour.

I made this with my Chipotle BBQ sauce (recipe is in the Sauce Edition!), but there are several other clean, store-bought BBQ sauces out there that are sugar-free or lower in sugar if you’d like to save some time.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

Ingredients

For the cottage cheese crust