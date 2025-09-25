Hello and happy Thursday, the last one in September! This week has been a whirlwind and fall soups have saved me for lunch and dinner a few times recently.

"Soup season” is actually a year-round thing for us, so I view this time of year simply as the season for more soup.

I love the heartiness and ease and flexibility that soup offers, but when it comes to protein and making any soup a main meal, it can seem like there aren’t many options beyond the old standby “add meat.”

So in addition to a recipe for a mushroom, chicken, and “rice” soup that is cozy, flavorful, and high in protein (37 g per serving!), I’m also sharing five simple methods for upping the protein in any soup.

These are five ingredients I often turn to, not only because they are high-protein, but also because they are low-carb and nutrient-dense.

I hope this list gives you some creative ideas for how to up the protein in your soups all soup season long!

Bone broth: This is one of the simplest ways to add more protein and nutrients to any soup. Bone broth can usually be swapped 1:1 for any other broth in a soup recipe without affecting the final outcome, and in fact, it’s more likely to increase the flavor of your soup. To compare, 1 cup of bone broth can offer up to 10 grams of protein while 1 cup of regular chicken broth may not even give you 1 full gram. That means if a recipe calls for four cups of broth, you can easily swap in bone broth and add 40 grams of extra protein! Bone broth also offers more nutrients— and collagen, minerals, and electrolytes— so it’s not just a protein hack. I often use this recipe (on the stovetop or in a slow cooker) which works for any kind of bones. Cottage cheese: Did you know you can swap out heavy cream in a recipe for blended cottage cheese? Use a regular blender or an immersion blender to blend the cottage cheese with a splash of hot soup broth, then pour it into the soup just as you would cream. If you’re making a pureed soup (like butternut squash or cauliflower), you can blend in the cottage cheese along with everything else. One cup of cottage cheese can add up to 25 grams of protein. Greek yogurt: Sour cream can be a delicious topping or finishing touch for many types of soup or chili, but I rarely have it on hand anymore. Instead, I’ll use organic, full-fat Greek yogurt. A hefty dollop on top of soup can add richness, creaminess, and a few extra grams of protein. In many cases, you can also substitute cream for Greek yogurt, depending on the type of soup and how much the recipe calls for. Lentils & lupini products: I really love lupini/lupin products like dried pastas and “rice” made from lupini beans, a legume that’s very high in protein and fiber. (Just 4 ounces of lupini rice or pasta will add 40 grams of protein!). Lentils are another one of my favorite soup additions for extra fiber and protein. I particularly like to use split red lentils since they cook quicker than other lentil varieties. Silken tofu: This ingredient always reminds me of my mom, who used to enjoy silken tofu with syrup as a dessert. If the idea of silken tofu (or tofu in general) in soup sounds off-putting, I guarantee that it can easily be blended into a soup undetected! This recipe for a creamy (but creamless) mushroom soup is proof. Silken tofu can give you up to 20 grams of extra protein and it’s a wonderful way to add creaminess while keeping the soup dairy free.

With this being the last Thursday of September, I have a new, week-long meal plan for you! I’ve compiled five meals, one treat recipe, and a shopping list to help you plan a week of low-carb, real-food eating.

All of the recipes in this plan make great leftovers, which is always my goal to reduce the amount of actual cooking and cleanup in a week.

Here’s a peek; the entire meal plan is in the PDF below. I hope it’s helpful. ☺️

Week Long Meal Plan 10 908KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This soup is creamy, hearty, and protein-packed, with 37 grams of protein per serving! You’ll notice that many of the tips I share above are used in this recipe. The combination of protein hacks results in a soup is a main meal.

A couple of time-saving tips and notes for you:

purchase pre-sliced mushrooms if you’d like to save time OR slice the mushrooms ahead of time (you can do this in 10 minutes if you like to meal prep or prep specific items in advance);

you can use rotisserie chicken to toss into the soup;

the recipe calls for an immersion blender— if you don’t have one, see the recipe notes for alternatives.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes