Paella is one of those dishes that immediately reminds me of my mom. I have memories of sitting at a restaurant and her ordering paella, a Spanish dish with a savory rice base that- at least in the U.S.- is typically served with a protein mix of chicken, shrimp, and shellfish.

She would always gravitate to anything with seafood (paella, salmon and cioppino being her favorites). Once our food arrived, she would enthusiastically proclaim that she could make the same dish herself at home. And she was always excited to try.

What my mom lacked in cooking skills, she made up for in confidence and a love for learning. Once I was up late testing a recipe for this peach mug cake and my mom was hanging out in the kitchen with me, watching the process and amazed at the fact that you can microwave ingredients in a mug for 1 minute and enjoy a personal-sized mini cake.

So cute, she kept saying. She loved those cute little mug cakes and told me she would eventually make them for her friends.

When my sister and I were clearing out her apartment back in June, just days after she died, I found so many scraps of paper, notebooks, and post-its containing handwritten recipes my mom had saved.

It’s strange and surreal, the act of sorting through a loved one’s belongings, big and small pieces that made up their daily life and routine. A filled-out calendar, a stocked fridge, medications, coffee cups. All the items in her home that no longer would be needed, sitting undisturbed since the last time she needed them.

The contents of the kitchen junk drawer included. There were countless notes holding random recipes my mom had scribbled down, most likely as she was chatting with a friend or watching a PBS cooking show. Some were recipes I had shared with her over the phone. Her thoughts and plans on paper, even for something as ordinary as what to cook, now tiny treasures for me to find.

If my mom was here in the kitchen with me, this week’s paella recipe is one she would’ve written out in her notebook as I showed her the steps for bringing it together.

She was a “seafood person” and so am I, but if you’re not, I’m including a version that’s made with chicken and chorizo only.

I’d never claim this to be the same as authentic Spanish paella given it contains no rice and instead uses a mix of cauliflower and lupin “rice,” but the aromatic ingredients that give this dish its flavor is a nod to the real thing.

There are many versions of paella, and traditionally, if made with seafood, the proteins change up based on the catch of the day.

I’ve developed this simple paella-inspired recipe so you can get all of the flavors and textures of traditional paella in a high-protein, low-carb dish that’s ready in 30 minutes.

You can use all cauliflower rice, all lupin rice, or my favorite method- a combination. This will give you a lighter, veggie-forward dish that still packs 36 grams of protein per serving.

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

4-6 ounces lupin rice (like Kaizen), see notes for sub

2 tablespoons avocado oil, divided

½ pound wild shrimp, peeled and deveined

½ pound ground chorizo sausage (pork, beef, or chicken all work)

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium red or yellow bell pepper, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic (about 3 large cloves)

1-½ teaspoons smoked paprika or sweet paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon saffron threads (optional)

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

3 tablespoons tomato paste

10-12 ounces frozen riced cauliflower

1 tablespoon butter (optional)

½ pound fresh mussels or clams

1-2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

Prepare the lupin rice according to package instructions, cooking it in boiling water for about 2 minutes. Drain and set aside. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil to a large skillet over medium heat. When it glistens, add the shrimp in a single layer and cook for 30 seconds per side, just until each piece is nearly opaque. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Pour another 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet, then add the chorizo. Let it cook for a couple of minutes, breaking it up into smaller chunks. (If it appears to be sticking to the pan, you can deglaze the pan by adding a splash of water or chicken broth and scraping up any stuck bits). Add the onion and bell pepper to the meat and cook for about 3-4 minutes or until the chorizo has browned. Stir in the garlic, paprika, dried oregano, thyme, saffron threads, and sea salt. Mix, then add the tomato paste and stir to combine Stir in the frozen cauliflower rice, breaking it up if needed. Stir in the cooked lupin rice and 1 tablespoon of butter. Cook the mixture for about 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, just until the cauliflower rice is tender and some moisture has cooked out. Stir in the shrimp and arrange the mussels on top of the rice. Cover with a lid and cook for 3 minutes over medium heat or until the mussels open. Remove the lid and pull the skillet off heat. Let some of the moisture simmer out for a couple of minutes, if needed. Sprinkle the chopped parsley over the dish and serve.

Frozen cauliflower rice will add a little bit of moisture to the skillet, and the mussels will too, once they open. To prevent a mushy dish that has too much liquid, make sure the cauliflower rice has cooked until it’s just tender, but be careful not to over cook it since it can turn mushy.

For a non-seafood option: You can easily use this recipe to make a non-seafood paella with pre-cooked chicken and chorizo. Skip Step 2 and move right into Step 3, cooking the chorizo in 1 tablespoon of oil. Follow the recipe until Step 4, then stir in a heaping 1 cup of pre-cooked shredded or chopped chicken. Cook just until the chicken is heated through.

Lupin rice is made from lupini beans, a high-fiber, high-protein, and low-carb legume. It adds extra protein and fiber to the dish. I like Kaizen rice and if you’re using it too, you’ll only need about half a package. Their Spanish seasoned rice is extra yummy in this dish.

Cauliflower rice and lupin rice: Feel free to make this with all cauliflower rice or all lupin rice. Frozen cauliflower rice is the quickest and easiest to use. If want a dish with even more protein, you can use more lupin rice and less cauliflower rice.

Saffron: Saffron can be a pricey ingredient and if you don’t have it, that’s okay! It adds a more authentic paella flavor to the dish (and has many health benefits, too!). I have purchased organic saffron threads on Amazon and I also recently found a small bottle at my local Costco for a great deal. If you don’t have it, you can still make this dish and just omit the saffron.

Mussels: I like mussels in paella but clams work too. If it’s hard to source either, you can omit the shellfish. Make sure you’re using fresh live mussels or clams, usually found at your grocery store’s seafood counter.

Tomato paste: I chose to use tomato paste because it will add a tomato flavor without too much extra moisture in the dish. You can substitute it with a 14-ounce can of diced tomatoes (drain any liquid first) or about ½ cup of tomato sauce/ passata. If using canned tomatoes or tomato sauce, your paella will have a little bit more liquid to it.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 5 servings.

Calories: 396

Total fat: 21 g

Total carbohydrate: 21 g

Dietary fiber: 9 g

Total sugar: 4 g

Protein: 36 g

Total net carbs: 12 g

A quick tip: make sure to read through the entire recipe and have items prepped before you start! This dish moves along quickly. :)

I hope paella is exactly what your late-summer dinner plan needs. Enjoy!

Until next week,