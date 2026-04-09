This week’s post is sponsored by Pique, a brand that makes clean electrolytes, teas, and supplements I’ve been enjoying a lot of lately! Since they’ve been kind enough to sponsor this post, it’s free for all readers (including this week’s dinner recipe, Smoky Lentils and Chicken!).

Most of us were taught to eat the minute we wake up—and then every few hours after that. Mid-day treats, tiny tastes while cooking, something sweet to end the night, snacks right up until bedtime. I used to be in this constant cycle of searching for the next bite all day long, riding blood sugar highs and lows, and not realizing that was the reason for mid-day crashes, cortisol spikes, and frequent headaches.

Over the years, I've made a conscious effort to choose low-glycemic, nutrient-dense foods to address how I was feeling, but in recent months I’ve also adopted a routine of intermittent fasting.

Fasting can be a wonderful tool for metabolic health. Research shows that it can be attributed to longevity, the prevention of chronic disease, and even the reversal of metabolic syndrome, among many other benefits. My first introduction to it was years ago, when my husband Ian fasted during chemotherapy to protect his healthy cells, and potentially stave off (or at least lessen) some of the unwanted side effects of chemo (like nausea).

Like any tool, fasting might not be for everyone. It works best when used with intention, consistency, and an understanding of your body’s needs. For women, Dr. Mindy Pelz’s book Fast Like a Girl is a wonderful guide to understanding how to sync fasting with hormonal cycles as a healing tool, optimizing energy and metabolic flexibility, improving gut health and cellular repair, balancing hormones, and reducing inflammation.

If there’s one main message I’ve learned from her book, it’s that fasting the right way for your own body is key.

For any type of fast, hydration is crucial, and I’ve been making Pique’s Fasting Teas part of my routine. Created in collaboration with Dr. Jason Fung, a world-renowned fasting expert, these teas are designed to support metabolic processes during fasting.

On the days that I fast, my routine typically looks like this:

Anywhere between a 15 to 18-hour window of intermittent fasting, which begins right after dinner and lasts through the night and well into the morning of the next day. A typical time frame would be dinner at 6 p.m., then a fast until 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. the following day. In total, a fast of 17-18 hours.

Here’s how Pique’s Fasting Teas support that schedule:

Cinnamon Herbal Fasting Tea (in the evening): Cinnamon helps with blood sugar balance and can calm digestion, reduce bloating, and keep any cravings in check. It’s a great way to feel like you’re getting a treat as you kickstart your intermittent fasting window.

Bergamot Black Fasting Tea (in the morning): Offers clean energy and metabolic activation. Swapping coffee for this fasting tea means less caffeine and no jitters for a grounded, focused start to the day.

Matcha Green Fasting Tea (midday, before breaking my fast): Pique’s ceremonial-grade matcha provides L-theanine, EGCG antioxidants that support fat metabolism, and can help you stay in ketosis, which makes your fasting window feel easier. I previously shared this recipe for an Iced Matcha Lemon Ginger Tea, one of my favorite ways to enjoy matcha midday.

All of Pique’s teas are created with special cold extraction technology to preserve delicate phytonutrients and deliver concentrated antioxidants that aren’t destroyed in the heating process. They’re also super clean, sugar-free, and come in little mix-and-go sachets that require no steeping.

Pique is offering up to 20% off its fasting teas (plus free gifts!) for readers.

Pique Fasting Teas

I’ve shared a lot about Pique’s electrolytes and matcha. In case you’ve missed those, I’m re-sharing them here:

New to fasting?

If the idea of fasting interests you but you’re not quite sure where to begin, I have a few recommendations:

Make sure fasting is right for you. Have a conversation with your health care provider. It’s not a tool for everyone, and some groups of people should be cautious about fasting. If you’re a woman, I highly recommend reading (or listening to) Fast Like a Girl or seeking out other resources to understand why cycle-based fasting is important (in short, constant fasting can negatively affect your hormones). Start with a small IF window and gradually increase. Something like a 12-hour fast is very doable, especially since sleep hours are easy fasting hours logged! Once you get into the habit of intermittent fasting, it surprisingly becomes easier to stretch your fasting windows, if you choose to do so.

Do you utilize fasting as a health tool in any way? I’d love to hear. It’s incredible how our bodies are designed to heal and reset under the right conditions!

Leave a comment

This week’s dinner is one I've been turning to a lot lately, as it’s equally hearty and fast, and the leftovers are even better after day one. If you’ve ever made my low-carb dahl, this dish is similar, but with Moroccan-inspired flavor and chicken instead of ground turkey.

Chicken tenderloins and split red lentils cook quickly, making this an easy weeknight dinner that’s high in protein and fiber, and blood sugar-friendly.

Note: I’ve tested this dish with lupin rice as a substitute for red lentils, which creates a delicious, risotto-like texture and is a wonderful option if you want it to be even lower in net carbs and higher in protein and fiber. (Details for how to swap in lupin rice can be found in the recipe notes.)

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 tablespoon avocado oil

1 pound chicken tenderloins

1-½ tablespoons smoked paprika

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander (optional)

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

¼ teaspoon allspice (optional)

Dash of cayenne (optional)

½ white onion, diced

1-½ teaspoons minced garlic

12 ounces frozen riced cauliflower

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup chicken bone broth (or chicken broth)

14.5 ounce can full-fat coconut milk

1 cup split red lentils, rinsed and drained (see notes for substituting lupin rice )

1 tablespoon granulated monkfruit sweetener

1 large handful baby spinach or chopped collard greens

½ lemon, juiced

Fresh cilantro and plain yogurt or Greek yogurt (optional toppings)

Method

Heat a large skillet (use one with a lid) with the avocado oil over medium heat for 1-2 minutes. Season the chicken tenderloins with salt and pepper, then add them to the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes per side. Transfer them to a plate and set aside (it’s okay if they’re not completely cooked through). In a small dish, combine all of the spices and set aside. Add the chopped onion to the skillet (and another drizzle of oil if it’s dry) and cook for 2-3 minutes to soften. Stir in the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Add the frozen riced cauliflower and cook for 2-3 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and the spice mixture. Cook for 30 seconds, then add the dry lentils, chicken broth, and the can of coconut milk. The mixture will look soupy. Stir well, then bring the mixture to a simmer. Place the lid on the skillet, reduce the heat to medium-low, and simmer for 12 minutes, stirring halfway through the cook time. Stir in the monkfruit sweetener, spinach (or collard greens), and lemon juice. Place the chicken pieces at the top of the skillet, then cover with the lid, and cook for another 2-4 minutes. Add more salt, pepper, or lemon juice to the dish if needed. Top with fresh cilantro and yogurt when serving.

Recipe Notes

The spice list is long, but many of them are optional. For the full Moroccan-inspired spice blend, use all the listed spices. However, I’ve made this dish with only smoked paprika, ground turmeric, and cumin, and it turned out great.

Lupin rice version: You can replace lentils with 1 cup dry lupin rice (like Kaizen ) and it will create a delicious, risotto-like dish. If using lupin rice , reduce the amount of broth to ¼ cup and simmer the dish for only 6-8 minutes, as lupin rice softens faster than lentils. Lupin rice is lower in carbohydrates and higher in fiber and protein than lentils.

Split red lentils will become more tender as they simmer and soak up the liquid. If you need more simmer time, you can add a few extra minutes.

Substitutions

Chicken tenderloins: Swap for thin-sliced chicken breasts or boneless/skinless chicken thighs. I like using chicken tenderloins because they cook quickly, but any cut of chicken will work well.

Onion: Use two shallots, thinly sliced leeks (the white parts only), or simply add 1 teaspoon of onion powder to the spice mix.

Broth: Any type of broth will work (chicken, vegetable, or even beef broth). I like bone broth for added protein and nutrients. If you don’t have any sort of broth, substitute for water.

Monkfruit sweetener: You can substitute for any low-carb granulated sweetener or use coconut sugar or honey if you’re okay with a few extra grams of sugar.

Lemon juice: Substitute for fresh lime or apple cider vinegar.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 5 servings.

Calories: 331

Total fat: 14 g

Total carbohydrate: 27 g

Dietary fiber: 10 g

Total sugar: 3 g

Protein: 30 g

Total net carbs: 17 g

Smoky Lentils With Cauliflower And Chicken 352KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I hope this recipe makes your dinner routine a little easier this week! For more low-glycemic recipes, check out the Recipe Index and hundreds of free recipes on the blog. 😁

Until next week!