Hi there, I hope you’re doing okay. Between recent headlines and today being Sept. 11, it is a heavier week and feels somewhat trite to be in your inbox writing about dinner.

All I can say is my heart is so saddened by the events this week. Regardless of your faith or political beliefs, it is heartbreaking that a young man who lived by his convictions and believed in the power of healthy discourse, became a victim of violence— a martyr— over the very democracy and free speech he so strongly defended. It’s heartbreaking that a young family is now forced to navigate life without him, and it’s heartbreaking to see so much hateful politicizing of an act that is blatantly evil at its core.

I don’t really engage in discussions of social issues or politics here because that’s not the purpose of my newsletter, and nor do I want it to be. But topics that I do write about— dinner, food, family, health, and everyday life— are certainly not untouched by current events.

And if we were sitting together and sharing a meal as friends, wouldn’t we be talking about this very thing? Our sadness, prayers for victims of violence in recent weeks, our shared desire for change and justice, and a steadfast hope for our kids and our country.

While I have nothing profound to offer about the current state of this world, I can always provide you with a solution to dinner. This week’s recipe is extra comforting, which can never hurt when you’re feeling a little weighed down.

It seems chili makes its comeback every fall, and for good reason. I have Crockpot recipes (like this Crockpot No Bean Chili and Crockpot Pumpkin Chicken Chili) as well as a stovetop Keto Chili that has long been a favorite in the Cooper house.

This week’s recipe goes beyond, combining two classics— cornbread and chili— in a low-carb, one-skillet recipe that is easy to make.

The “cornbread” mimics real cornbread but is really a grain-free recipe made without cornmeal. Instead, low-carb ingredients like almond flour, coconut flour, and a monkfruit/allulose sweetener create the batter.

I like to stir in some cheddar cheese and chopped jalapeño for a cheesy, mildly spicy cornbread topping, but both of these can be easily skipped.

As for the chili, it is more meat and veg than beans, but still uses a small amount of black beans for protein, fiber, as well as taste and texture. You can substitute them if preferred, and there are suggestions in the recipe.

This meal will take a tad longer to prepare than my usual, 30-minutes-or-less recipes, but it’s worth the effort. I think it’s especially suitable for a Sunday night family dinner, and leftovers are just as good (maybe even better?) the next day.

Yield: 6 servings

Prep time: ~40 minutes

For the chili