Hi! Today’s recipe is a perfect-for-spring lemon blueberry cake that is low-sugar, low-carb, and grain-free! Juicy blueberries, tart lemon, and a lemony cream cheese frosting create a sunny dessert fit for any occasion!

If you ask me, lemon blueberry anything is most welcome this time of year, as the flavor combination is bright, fresh, and vibrant. Exactly what springtime calls for. While most versions rely on loads of sugar and refined flour, the recipe I’m sharing with you today proves that you can create a grain-free and low-carb version of a springtime favorite that is delicious and blood sugar friendly.

Even though there’s no refined sugar or flour in this recipe, each bite is still soft and tender with a bright lemon flavor and bursts of sweet blueberry. The frosting is rich and creamy, with a hint of fresh lemon that’s tangy yet balanced.

Whether you’re eating for metabolic health or you’re simply in search of a lighter, more nourishing treat, this cake doesn’t taste like a compromise. Make it for a spring gathering (Mother’s Day! grad party! a baby shower!), or as a fun weekend baking project, just because.

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April has been a whirlwind of a month and I cannot believe we’re nearing the end of it. Summer is right around the corner— can you feel it?!

Our April consisted of head colds and stomach bugs, so many car rides shuttling to sports/ballet/music practices, time spent with nearby family, playdates and pool days. Highlights also included finishing the Emma M. Lion book series (which I loved!), watching my daughter dance in a spring ballet of Coppelia, nearing the end of our first year of homeschooling, and celebrating NINE YEARS since Ian was diagnosed with brain cancer (!!!). Some of these are small things, some are big, but God is so good, and I’m constantly being reminded of that.

Here are a few of the recipes I kept turning back to in April:

(I spent a lot of time testing out those cinnamon rolls, so reviews like the one below make me so happy!)

Wonderful recipe! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ It has been so hard to find a keto & gf recipe for cinnamon rolls. They are a tradition in my husband’s family. My gf daughter and I made them last week and they were fantastic! They weren’t as much work as I expected from reading the recipe and that was a plus! -Julie

I adapted this recipe from my Keto Lemon Pound Cake, making several changes to lighten up the batter. Given that it’s a mix of almond and coconut flours, it’s a tad denser than your typical wheat-flour-based cake, but delightful nonetheless.

A tip for you: use fresh blueberries. I wish I could tell you that frozen blueberries can be easily substituted, but they simply do not yield the same results. Frozen blueberries release more juice as the cake bakes, which not only affects the moisture ratio but can also create swirls of grayish-purple cake as juice bleeds into the batter. Fresh berries fold in cleanly, stay juicy, and don’t weigh the cake down.

Yield: 10-12 servings

Prep time: 1 hour

Ingredients

For lemon blueberry cake