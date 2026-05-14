If you’re finding yourself smack-dab in the middle of the “Maycember” madness, this week’s recipe and meal plan are designed to help ease the burden of the end-of-the-school-year/summer-planning things that tend to fall in May.

I’ve been leaning on meal prep sauces and easy marinades, along with batch-prepping proteins that can stretch into leftovers enjoyed in various ways (e.g. Crockpot carnitas or turkey meatloaf or this whole roasted chicken on the Traeger.)

One of my favorite types of dishes is anything that falls into the “Mediterranean” category— bold spices that season proteins and vegetables.

This week’s recipe is one of my favorites: a chicken shawarma salad/plate with a simple yogurt and spice marinade that you can prep in five minutes and stash away in the freezer. Later in the week, defrost it and pop it on the grill (or pan) for the easiest weeknight meal.

Beyond the bold flavors of this dish, the spices in chicken shawarma also add a wonderful range of health benefits—from antioxidant-rich turmeric and cinnamon to digestion-supporting cumin and coriander.

Since spices are used in small amounts, they’re not magic bullets, but incorporating them regularly into your cooking can meaningfully boost the nutritional quality of your meals.

Here’s what I appreciate about the spices in this chicken shawarma recipe:

They offer a wide variety of antioxidants and polyphenols

Anti-inflammatory compounds

Digestive support

Potential blood sugar and metabolic benefits

Lots of flavor without added sugar or processed ingredients

Cumin — Contains antioxidants and compounds that may support digestion, blood sugar balance, and iron intake. Cumin can also help reduce bloating and aid digestion after heavier meals. (WebMD)

Coriander — Ground coriander seeds are a source of polyphenols and may help support healthy cholesterol levels and blood sugar regulation. (Healthline)

Turmeric — Rich in curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It’s one of the most researched spices for supporting joint health and inflammation. Pairing it with black pepper and fat improves absorption. (Johns Hopkins Medicine)

Cardamom — Contains compounds that may support digestion, oral health, and circulation. Some early research also suggests potential benefits for blood pressure and blood sugar support. (Healthline)

Cinnamon — Often studied for its role in supporting insulin sensitivity and healthy blood sugar levels. It also contributes antioxidants and natural sweetness, which can help reduce the need for added sugar in recipes. (Healthline)

Cayenne — Contains capsaicin, which may support circulation, metabolism, and satiety. It also adds heat that can make meals feel more satisfying with less reliance on heavy sauces or excess salt. (Cleveland Clinic)

If you enjoy the spices in this week’s recipe, you’ll also like these Mediterranean-inspired dishes:

Since last week’s newsletter was a Mother’s Day edition, I postponed the meal plan for this week!

You’ll find meals like chicken shawarma, a Million Dollar spaghetti squash casserole that’s great for reheating, and a quick Mediterranean sheet pan shrimp with veggies. Every recipe, except the shawarma, is free on the blog.

Make sure to download the full plan PDF below for the clickable links to each recipe, the grocery list, and meal prep tips! ⬇️

Week Long Meal Plan 21 853KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tip #1: Make two batches for an easy freezer meal! Your future self will thank you.

Tip #2: Don’t let the raw chicken sit in the yogurt marinade in the fridge for too long. The acid in the yogurt will lightly tenderize the chicken and a few hours is the sweet spot, with 24 hours being the very maximum before you risk the yogurt turning the chicken mushy. This is what makes this marinade great for the freezer. Prep, stash it in the freezer (for up to two months), then defrost it overnight in the fridge.

Tip #3: It’s best when grilled, but I’ve also cooked the chicken in a pan on the stovetop or baked it in the oven with great results.

Need this to be dairy-free? Check out the Substitutions section for replacing the yogurt!

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Shawarma Marinade: