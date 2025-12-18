A couple of weeks ago, a friend and I prepared a holiday dinner for a lovely, gracious group of women. We knew we’d be cooking for around 30 people, so we decided on an Italian-themed dinner to keep things simple to prepare in advance, and simple to customize to various dietary needs (e.g. vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free, etc.).

This bolognese was our red sauce option, and it was the most-requested recipe afterward. I kept directing those requests to Marcella Hazan’s famed bolognese from NYT Cooking, which is the recipe I used and have made countless times. She deserves the credit. But I’d always follow up with comments like “I used x instead of y” or “I like to add xyz for extra flavor.” And then I realized all of that riffing over the years has really turned into my own formula for bolognese. And even though it was inspired by Ms. Hazan’s recipe, maybe you’d enjoy my version too?

Isn’t that the wonderful thing about recipes? They’re meant to be shared, modified, changed to suit your taste and what you have in your own kitchen. One recipe can inspire another, and another after that. I might make this a little differently each time. There’s never just one right way to make a meaty red sauce.

But this… this is a really good way.

The sauce is rich, hearty, and silky after hours of simmering. It’s what I’ll be making for our family’s Christmas Eve dinner in a few days. I’ll prep it in the morning then keep it warm in the Crockpot while we attend a Christmas Eve service at church. Quickly boil up some pasta (lots of options there to fit specific diet needs- we really like Kaizen) and a wonderful Christmas Eve dinner is ready to go.

You can also make a salad ahead of time to keep things extra easy (this pizza night salad with Italian vinaigrette or this pomegranate feta salad with roasted broccolini are both great options).

The recipe and printable PDF— plus various substitution options and tips for how to make this completely dairy free— are available below for paid subscribers. If you’d like to upgrade now, I can help you with that! Upgrade to Paid Paid subscribers get immediate access to the Recipe Index, my Holiday Pies ebook, and every week-long meal plan.

If you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas, here’s a short list I’ve compiled! The majority of these ideas I’ve purchased, gifted, or I’m very familiar with the quality of the brand/products (I wouldn’t recommend it otherwise!).

Give a gift subscription

I’ve made many ingredient changes to the original NYT Cooking recipe, but the gist of the method is the same. This sauce simmers for about 3 hours, or a little longer if your timeframe requires. As it cooks, the flavors intensify, and the sauce becomes thicker and richer. My version makes a much larger batch of sauce which serve at least 10-12 (and maybe more). It also skips the wine and the milk, and replaces them with alternatives that make this dish more blood sugar friendly (or suitable for dairy-free eaters). I promise it works.

Yield: 10-12 servings

Prep time: 3-4 hours (including approx. 3 hours on a low simmer)