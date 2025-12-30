The end of the year invites reflection, and I’ve been doing a lot of that this week. This past year ushered in a lot of change for our family— our first year of homeschooling, saying goodbye to my mama, embracing different work and family rhythms, health challenges for Ian, finding our footing (and then losing it again, as it always goes!) through the ever-changing stages of raising three children. Through both the good and the hard things, God has been faithful and merciful. We’re entering 2026 with full hearts.

One constant this past year has been this newsletter. Since last December, it has doubled in readership and more than doubled in paid subscriptions— thanks to you and your support. ♥️ I’ve so enjoyed writing and developing recipes for you every week and I have a lot more I’m cooking up for 2026!

As this is the last newsletter of the year, I wanted it to encompass everything that I strive for: real-food recipes that are low-carb, low-sugar, delicious, and easy to follow. Family-style crème brûlée is just that.

Crème brûlée has long been considered a restaurant-only dessert—elegant, impressive, and slightly intimidating—until you realize how beautifully simple it really is.

My large-batch or family-style crème brûlée, as I’m calling it, is even easier. No ramekins required, just one large casserole dish or braiser. A handful of ingredients. And many spoons.

Oh, and if you have a kitchen torch, wonderful. If not, you can rely on your oven broiler for that crackly, crisp topping. Just make sure you’re using a broiler-safe dish to avoid any real kitchen catastrophes.

Whether you’re having guests over, heading somewhere for dinner, or enjoying a low-key family gathering with a smattering of yummy appetizers (our plan for NYE!), this is a wonderful dessert to indulge in as you ring in the new year.

This past year brought some of my favorite recipes, all thanks to this newsletter! I have loved the challenge of creating simple, 30-minute, low-glycemic dinners every week and it has stretched my creativity in the kitchen in so many ways.

Here are my top-ten from 2025, a compilation of my own personal favorites and the recipes that garnered the most feedback from you.

Enjoy a classic crème brûlée or make my egg-nog inspired version— I’m sharing both below!

A few things to note before I get to the recipe…

This dish will serve about 8-10 people, depending on the serving size (and who wants seconds).

Make sure to allow for refrigeration time. Don’t do what I did and rush the cooling process, sprinkle the sweetener on top of warm custard and then torch it. A chilled custard is key to getting that crisp, caramelized topping. A semi-warm custard will release moisture and create a thin, chewy sweetener layer once torched (not ideal). We want crackly!

Use an oven and preferably broiler-safe casserole dish or braiser. I make this in my 10.5” x 7” Staub baking dish which is broiler-safe. This allows you to either torch or broil the top.

Don’t skip the water bath. It ensures the custard cooks gently and evenly, giving crème brûlée its signature silky texture instead of a curdled or rubbery one. It’s annoying, I know, but it’s necessary.

Yield: 8-10 servings

Prep time: ~1 hour (plus at least 4 hours of refrigeration)