Hi! Can you believe it’s Thursday!? This week feels extremely short while my to-do list seems to get longer every day. (Always the case leading up to a holiday weekend, isn’t it?)

Today’s recipe is a light and spring-y, easy-peasy meal that has saved me at dinner more than once recently, especially during weeks like this one.

This is the beauty of the frittata, the egg-veggie-cheese combination that requires very little from you, which is especially necessary when I’m scatteredly shuffling around my kitchen at 6 a.m., pre-coffee. It’s just as welcome at 6 p.m., when I need dinner on the table in under 30 minutes.

Asparagus bacon frittata with kale caprese salad, featuring the prettiest, juiciest tomatoes from a local farm!

Growing up, the “breakfast-for-dinner” dinner was always my favorite and I’m sure I’m not alone. I don’t quite understand what it is about this that makes it so exciting for kiddos (my kids love it too!). I think the appeal is that it’s different and unexpected and a welcome break from the norm. As a parent, I completely get the appeal: it’s easy.

The thing about frittatas is that they can be both breakfast or dinner (obviously, lunch too), and they fit very naturally in any of these categories. My kids — especially my son Mav— are big fans of hearty, savory breakfasts, as I’ve previously mentioned. While his all-time favorite is an omelette, they can be moderately time-consuming and I usually only have the attention span to cook one omelette at a time.

Enter the “anytime frittata.” It’s quick and simple. Have breakfast for dinner, or dinner for breakfast. It’s a be-all-things meal, and I really do mean that because it can also be your Easter Sunday, before-church breakfast, or part of a fancy special-occasion brunch this weekend.

You can definitely serve this asparagus bacon frittata by itself, but I really love the idea of enjoying it with a light salad, and I have just the one for you.

Inspired by a traditional caprese salad, my version is a tossed combination of finely-chopped kale, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, and two ingredients that should always be in your pantry if you ask me: good olive oil and good balsamic vinegar.

It’s a nod to the simplest of salads and the kale-tomato-olive oil salad my mom made all the time for us growing up (my first introduction to kale and even then, I loved it).

Crisp-tender asparagus, salty bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and a creamy egg base are the beginnings of something really good, it’s just a given.

I was going to write the recipe as an asparagus and goat cheese frittata, but as my husband informed me, “not a lot of people really like goat cheese,” (I beg to differ) so I’m letting you know that you can use your own favorite and call it good! The recipe works with white cheddar, Parmesan, crumbled feta, smoky gruyere, etc.

While the frittata bakes for a few minutes, you can toss together the salad. It doesn’t even require a separate dressing, just a drizzle of fresh lemon juice, balsamic vinegar, and olive oil. Sprinkle on some salt and pepper and it’s good to go!

Tip: Since frittatas come together so quickly, I recommend chopping/preparing each of the ingredients before you begin so you can easily toss them into the skillet once it’s time.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes