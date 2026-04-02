Hello, happy Thursday, and happy April! 🌷 Since it’s the first Thursday of the month, this week’s newsletter is free for everyone, and I hope you find the recipe and week-long meal plan to be just what you need as we head into the first full week of April.

Below, you’ll find:

a recipe for an epic salad with balsamic-basil flank steak and a fresh mix of greens, grapes, and celery (it’s a good one for your Easter table!)

a week-long meal plan consisting of springtime recipes that feel fitting after a holiday weekend

a blog recipe spotlight: grain-free and low-carb cinnamon rolls (with a video!)

I love a light, fresh dinner salad, especially if it requires minimal prep. Bonus points if it tastes restaurant-worthy (or better). The salad I’m sharing today checks all those boxes, and it offers a shortcut: you'll use this basil-balsamic vinaigrette as both the salad dressing and the flank steak marinade.

Tender basil-balsamic flank steak is layered over a fresh spring mix with crisp celery slices, sweet grapes, crunchy toasted walnuts, and crumbled blue cheese. With heaps of texture and flavor in every bite, this dinner salad follows my non-boring salad formula (a go-to which I’ve previously shared!).

I first had a version of this at a restaurant a few years ago, and ever since, it has been a mainstay in my dinner salad rotation.

Depending on the season, sometimes the grapes are swapped for sliced pear or crisp apple or fresh strawberries. Sometimes the flank steak is swapped for leftover chicken or grilled sirloin steak.

If you’re looking for a low-effort, high-reward dinner that’s fancy enough for a springtime gathering yet casual enough for a weekday, this will certainly do.

The recipe and printable PDF are available below, free for all! If you enjoy this recipe, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. You’ll receive immediate access to the Recipe Index, along with every meal plan and holiday bonus!

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If you’re looking for Easter recipes and inspiration for springtime gatherings, check out last week’s post:

If you enjoy a fun baking project, I have just the thing for you. I recently gave my low-carb cinnamon rolls recipe a complete makeover to create an even better grain-free, yeasted dough. I couldn’t be happier with the results, and I hope you love these too!

Just like all homemade cinnamon rolls, these are a bit of a baking project, but every ounce of effort is 1000% worth it.

You can get the recipe by clicking the button below. I also created a short video of the process, which is also on Instagram and Facebook!

View the Recipe

Every first Thursday of the month, I share a new, week-long meal plan that should cover dinners (and some lunches) for you! The plan contains five dinner recipes, one “extra” (think treat or snack or quick lunch), a full shopping list, and meal prep tips.

Here’s the plan for this week:

Download the full meal plan PDF below!

Week Long Meal Plan 19 809KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Flank steak is wonderful for a number of reasons. Give it a couple of hours in a good marinade for flavor and tenderizing, then throw it on your grill/skillet/griddle for a few minutes per side, and you have enough to feed a family. (Skirt steak works just as well!)

You can make the balsamic-basil dressing/marinade in advance, just allow about 2-4 hours for marinating.

I had a really thick flank steak on the day I shot this recipe, which turned out more rare than mid-rare at its thickest point. I personally like flank steak medium-rare—anything over that tends to be chewier. Pull it off the grill/skillet when it reaches 130°F with a meat thermometer. Residual heat will keep it cooking a few extra degrees as it rests.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes (plus 2-4 hours to marinate the flank steak)

Ingredients

For the dressing/marinade

⅔ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup + 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, divided

¼ cup roughly chopped fresh basil leaves

1 lemon, juiced

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon liquid allulose (or honey)

1 tablespoon water

1 tablespoon avocado oil mayo

For the salad

1-½ to 1-¾ pounds flank steak (or skirt steak)

3 large handfuls (approx. 3 ounces) spring mix/ mesclun mix

1-¼ cups thinly sliced celery (about 3 ribs, sliced thinly on the bias)

¼ cup sliced red onion

½ cup chopped cucumber

¾ to 1 cup sliced red grapes

1 small handful fresh basil leaves, torn or roughly chopped (optional)

¾ cup toasted walnuts (see notes)

¼-⅓ cup blue cheese crumbles

Instructions

Add the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, basil leaves, and lemon juice to a small blender. Blend, then pour ⅓ cup of the mixture into a small dish. This will be your marinade. Stir 1 extra tablespoon of balsamic vinegar, the garlic powder, onion powder, and ¾ teaspoon of fine sea salt into the marinade. Place your flank steak in a large ziplock bag, then pour in the marinade mixture. Let it marinate for 2-4 hours in the refrigerator. Return to your reserved dressing. Stir in the liquid allulose, water, and avocado oil mayo. Adjust to taste, adding a dash of salt or pepper or more sweetener, if needed. For the flank steak: When it’s time to cook, heat a skillet over medium-high heat OR heat your grill to 450°F. Add oil or beef tallow to the skillet, then drain off excess marinade and place the flank steak into the hot pan (or on the grill). Let it cook, undisturbed, for about 3-5 minutes per side (depending on thickness and how done you prefer it). For medium rare, remove it from the pan/grill when the internal temperature is 130°F. Set it on a cutting board to cool for 5-10 minutes, then cut it against the grain, into thin slices. For the salad: Add the greens, sliced celery, sliced onion, cucumber, and grapes to a large salad bowl. Right before serving, add the fresh basil leaves, toasted walnuts and blue cheese crumbles, along with strips of flank steak (or add this to individual portions). Drizzle with the balsamic basil vinaigrette and enjoy.

Recipe Notes

Flank steak is a tough cut of beef that will tenderize with the marinade. If you’re tight on time, you can marinate the meat for 1 hour.

Make sure to add the sweetener, mayo, and water to the dressing (and not your marinade).

To toast walnuts: Toss ¾ cup whole, raw walnuts in 1 teaspoon of olive oil and season them with a sprinkle of salt. Toast them in the oven or air fryer set at 400°F for 3-4 minutes. You can also toast them in a pan over medium heat. Cool, then chop.

Substitutions

Flank steak: Use skirt steak or go with a more premium steak like sirloin or ribeye, which will not need a marinade. You can also enjoy this salad with grilled chicken.

Celery: Thinly sliced celery adds crunch and pairs so well with the blue cheese and steak. If you’re not a fan, omit it or replace it with shredded carrot.

Blue cheese: You can substitute crumbled feta or goat cheese, or omit the cheese if needed.

Grapes: Swap for fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, or sliced pear.

Walnuts: Use toasted pecans or sliced almonds instead. Or top the salad with grain-free granola clusters.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 6 servings and 2-3 tablespoons of the dressing.

Calories: 429

Total fat: 29 g

Total carbohydrate: 10 g

Dietary fiber: 3 g

Total sugar: 5 g

Protein: 28 g

Total net carbs: 7 g

Basil Balsamic Flank Steak Salad With Grapes, Celery, And Walnuts 316KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wishing you a blessed, joy-filled Easter, spent around a table or in the sunshine (or both!), remembering the hope we have because He is risen. 🤍

Until next week,



