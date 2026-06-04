Hello, and happy June! ☀️

It’s the first full month of all things summer, and we are ready for it.

Bring on summer activities and pool days, cottage cheese ice cream, pesto steak with tomatoes, and these two better-for-you potato salad recipes (both recipes shared last week)!

Summertime foods, with their bright flavors and fresh ingredients, are among my favorites. But I still like to weave a few heartier recipes into our dinner plan, and today’s is one of those dishes that works year-round, depending on how you decide to serve it.

Braised Turkish meatballs simmered in a spiced tomato sauce is this month’s free recipe, and it’s incredibly versatile and especially wonderful for meal prep.

With flavors inspired by my Turkish Eggplant Casserole, a plant-based dish also known as Imam Bayildi, the sauce is a simple mix of aromatics and canned tomatoes. It's lightly spiced with cinnamon and smoked paprika, adding a depth of flavor that takes a traditional tomato sauce into unique-but-still-familiar territory.

Serve it over a lighter base like zucchini noodles, roasted eggplant, or cauliflower rice for a hearty meal that still tastes light and summery, or ladle it over high-protein lupini rice (pictured) or a sweet potato-squash mash for family-style, Sunday-night dinner vibes.

A quick announcement for free subscribers! I created an ebook with favorite dinner recipes from my Substack newsletter (plus a couple of blog favorites, too).

30-Minute Low-Carb Meals is available for purchase and immediate download, and features 26 dinner recipes that prioritize protein and blood sugar balance! It’s a wonderful introduction to the types of recipes I develop (with no subscription required), presented as a printable ebook. You’ll also find a bundle on my Shop page— the ebook plus my four-week meal plan. The bundle is the best way to get both resources at a discounted price!

shop ebooks

It’s the first Thursday of the month, which means I have a new meal plan for you! This week-long meal plan includes five dinners and an extra: my newest blog recipe, Earl Grey scones. ☺️

Something that also stands out with this meal plan is the short grocery list. A couple of the recipes — like the Turkish meatballs— rely on pantry and spice cabinet staples.

Note: If you don’t enjoy fish, see the Meal Plan Notes page for substitutes.

Download the full plan here. ⬇️

Week Long Meal Plan 23 901KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’ve never braised meatballs, let me make a case for simmering them in the sauce.

Typically, meatballs are browned in a pan or oven-baked, but braising them is actually an easier and quicker cooking method. You’ll get the sauce going, then drop the raw meatballs into the simmering sauce, cover, and let them braise for about 10-12 minutes, or until they’re done. This method keeps them tender, juicy, and minimizes the risk of overcooked (read: dry) meatballs.

I hope you give it a try.

Turkish meatballs, before and after braising.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

Ingredients

For the sauce

1 tablespoon avocado oil, beef tallow, or olive oil

1 medium white or yellow onion, diced small

4 large garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional– see notes)

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

Dash of black pepper

8 ounces tomato sauce

14.5-ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes

For the meatballs

1 pound grass-fed ground beef, 85/15

⅓ cup blanched almond flour

2 tablespoons ground flax seed meal

1 large egg

¼ cup finely chopped parsley (plus more for serving)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon coriander

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

For serving

Cauliflower rice, lupin rice (pictured), zucchini noodles, etc.

Crumbled feta (optional)d

Instructions

In a large pot, warm the tallow or oil over medium heat. Once it glistens, add the onion and cook for 3-4 minutes to soften. Stir in the minced garlic and spices, cooking for about 30 seconds or until fragrant. (If you need a couple of minutes to gather the spices, pull the pot off heat while you do so). Pour the tomato sauce and fire-roasted tomatoes into the pot. Stir, then let it cook over medium-low heat while you make the meatballs. It should only reach a slow simmer. Add all of the meatball ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Use your hands to mix well. Scoop the meat mixture into 1-tablespoon-sized meatballs (a small cookie dough scoop is great for this). Gently roll them between the palms of your hands so they’re round. You should end up with around 20-22 meatballs. Add the meatballs to your simmering sauce. The pot may seem crowded, but that’s okay. The meatballs should be about halfway in the sauce. Cover the pot and cook the meatballs for 10 minutes. Remove the lid and gently stir the meatballs. Check for doneness– continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes, if needed. Serve the meatballs over your base of choice, topped with crumbled feta (optional) and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.

Recipe Notes

The cook time will vary based on your stovetop, the pot, and the size of your meatballs. Mine are usually done after 10 minutes.

This sauce has a mild amount of heat, but if you enjoy a spicier sauce, use ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes and add more when serving.

Braising the meatballs creates extra tender meatballs and reduces the cook time.

These are versatile, and would taste great served with roasted vegetables, lupini rice, cauliflower rice or mash, sweet potato/squash mash, zucchini noodles, labneh, or a low-carb polenta.

Substitutions

Fire roasted tomatoes: I like the flavor and little bit of heat that the fire roasted diced tomatoes add to this sauce, but you can swap them for regular canned diced tomatoes if that’s what you have. Add red pepper flakes to taste.

Ground beef: Substitute for ground pork, turkey, or a mix of beef and lamb.

Almond flour and flaxseed meal: These ingredients stand in for a traditional breadcrumb mixture. If you don’t have them, you can replace them with ⅓ cup low-carb or paleo breadcrumbs (like Paleo Powder). If using a seasoned breadcrumb mixture, cut the amount of salt and garlic powder in the meatballs by half.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 5 servings (meatballs and sauce only, not including base of choice).

Calories: 279

Total fat: 14 g

Total carbohydrate: 15 g

Dietary fiber: 4 g

Total sugar: 6 g

Protein: 25 g

Total net carbs: 11 g

Braised Turkish Meatballs In Spiced Tomato Sauce 274KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Thanks so much for being here and have a great rest of your week! ♥️