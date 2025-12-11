In case you need a reminder, Christmas is two weeks away! We are smack-dab in the the middle of the holidays and I don’t know about you, but I am feeling it. My middle child is in a ballet adaptation of The Nutcracker for the first time ever, which means her rehearsal days are, well, daily, now, and long ones at that.

Between birthdays and holiday gatherings and trying to keep everyone healthy and all the other wonderful things that December holds, breakfast-for-dinner situations like this week’s recipe have crept into my dinner rotation so often that they’re now an expected (and anticipated!) part of our week.

Is there anything better than a good breakfast taco? I know, I know, there are many things better, but in the world of cooking for oneself and loved ones without spending more time in the kitchen than desired, breakfast tacos always come to mind. Need a meal prep breakfast? Tacos! A quick lunch or dinner? Tacos! A choose-your-own-adventure situation that will please everybody? The answer, at least for me, is always breakfast tacos. My kids have caught onto this and have zero complaints.

This mushroom-scramble filling is what I’ve been making the most lately. It works well with a little cannellini beans tossed in, tucked into a grain-free tortilla, then topped with bacon and your favorite accoutrements.

It’s a nutritious meal that’s ready in 20, easy to customize for different tastes, and will certainly save you on busy nights, as breakfast for dinner usually does. 😊

Part of the reason breakfast-for-dinner tacos get so much love is because the base is simple and made with a food that most of us already have in our fridge, no thawing or planning required: eggs. Scramble them up with meaty mushrooms, add a little bit of white cheddar if you’d like (or skip it if you need this to be dairy free), and top it with bacon. We’ve been enjoying beef bacon a lot lately, but any and all bacon works. Beans are a nice (but again, optional) addition that can make this a bit more filling with added protein and fiber. I kept them to a minimum here so this dish would work for my mostly-keto husband, but adjust as you like. 😊

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~20 minutes