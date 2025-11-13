Hi there! It has been a week of holiday things. To my kids’ (and most of all, my husband’s) utter delight, I was talked into putting up our Christmas tree and setting out our holiday decor this week. It’s not that early for us, but somehow it still feels like it should be October and my internal clock has not yet caught up.

Now that the house looks like Christmas is approaching, we are getting into the holiday spirit in various ways: Christmas movies (our favorites right now are A Christmas Story Christmas and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever), listening to the audiobook of A Christmas Carol as a family (it’s free! and wonderfully narrated by Hugh Grant!), and making way too much pie.

All of that pie baking has to do with a special holiday pie e-book that I'll be sending out to paid subscribers very soon. Pumpkin pie and pecan pie will most definitely be included. New recipes like Million Dollar Pie and Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie have been on my recipe testing roster — along with others— and I look forward to sharing them with you.

I love a cute little rosemary tree this time of year!

This week’s recipe is a quick and creamy coconut-lime soup that is a breeze to prepare. And despite what you’d rightly think about shrimp as leftovers, this soup heats up well the next day.

The recipe and printable PDF is at the end of this post.

Perhaps the biggest happening of this past week is the grand opening of the first Trader Joe’s in my area!

So in honor of not having to drive 35 minutes each way to visit a TJ’s, I’ve compiled a short list of some of my favorite TJ’s items, including must-haves, recent finds, and low-carb/healthy items I always pick up there because there’s just no better deal anywhere else.

Fresh herbs — this includes potted herbs or cut, prepared herbs ready for cooking. This time of year, I love their Christmas-tree-shaped rosemary plant which I’m using as holiday decor in my kitchen (pictured above). They also make lovely gifts!

Breakfast staples like pasture-raised eggs, plain full-fat Greek yogurt, and cottage cheese.

Produce — I know TJ’s is well-known for its bagged salad selection, but despite popular opinion, I tend to reach for other items instead. Organic salad greens , pre-cut veggies like trimmed/washed leeks , bags of organic lemons, large bunches of basil , organic sugar snap peas and Persian cucumbers for snacking, and seasonal fruits/vegetables (right now, delicata and butternut squash) are usually going into my cart.

Canned/jarred items— The usuals include canned organic black beans, organic garbanzo beans, and pickled things , like their individual packages of green manzanilla olives which is a great on-the-go snack.

Fancy cheese selection— my favorites are double-cream brie , mini brie bites (they’re individually wrapped) and white stilton with apricots.

Cooking ingredients/sauces/condiments at a great price— organic white miso paste, coconut aminos , organic hummus, harissa paste, taco sauce/ jalapeño sauce . Vinegars like apple cider vinegar, balsamic and rice vinegar are staples, and so are oils like coconut oil, avocado oil, and toasted sesame oil.

Baking items at a good price— no-sugar-added chocolate chips (sweetened with allulose!), almond flour, aluminum-free baking powder , and any raw nuts .

Frozen items— Mexican-style riced cauliflower, frozen ginger cubes, pre-cut red pepper medley, and frozen fish like European sea bass filets.

This list is reminding me of the Low-carb Pantry Staples post (cooking and meal prep edition) which I shared a while back. Check it out if you haven’t yet!

This is a quick dinner, inspired by the Coconut-Lime Shrimp recipe from NYTimes Cooking, which I’ve adapted into more of a broth-y soup situation.

Shrimp is one of those ingredients that feels a touch more elevated, but the truth is it doesn’t have to be. It’s often my go-to for when I haven’t thawed anything out for dinner or I need to make something extra quick. Enter shrimp. Frozen, it can be defrosted in five minutes. Pan-seared, it can be ready in three minutes.

For this dish, the aromatics will actually cook longer than the shrimp itself, but still by only a matter of minutes. Shallot, ginger, and garlic add flavor to a coconut milk broth, cilantro and lime add acidity and freshness, and a low-carb noodle (like edamame pasta, shirataki, zucchini noodles or even lupin pasta) adds heft.

The end result is a deliciously warming yet light soup that is slightly sweet, slightly acidic, and wonderfully creamy.

This recipe is gluten and grain free, dairy-free, low-carb and keto friendly!

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~20 minutes