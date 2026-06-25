Hi there, I hope you’re having a great first week of summer (officially)! We’ve spent a lot of time with extended family this week so I haven’t been cooking as much as I usually do. However, I have logged some baking hours recipe testing this week’s sweet treat: brown butter zucchini chocolate chip cookies.

If the idea of zucchini in cookies does not intrigue you whatsoever, let me point out that they offer the best of both worlds, a cookie-meets-zucchini-bread situation.

Zucchini bread is always a must-make this time of year, but sometimes it’s nice to lean on a treat that’s more grab-and-go and easier to enjoy. Shreds of zucchini add moisture and tenderness to cookies, and this is a wonderful way to use this summer squash.

Not only did I add brown butter, dark chocolate, and the same spice combination that zucchini bread calls for, but I also used ingredients that are very blood sugar friendly:

almond and coconut flour for a low-carb and gluten-free cookie,

lupin flour for a chewier texture and extra fiber/protein,

a mix of coconut sugar and granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose to keep the added sugar very low

browned grass-fed butter for a rich and flavorful cookie with omega-3s.

It’s an anytime treat with a nutritional profile you can feel really good about. ☺️

check out more free recipes

June is nearly done, which is so hard to believe! Here is a hodgepodge of some of my favorite summertime recipes, reads, and everything else I’ve been enjoying this month.

“This cake turned out perfectly! Flavours and moistness were spot on. Excellent treat and very satisfying, will definitely make again and again!” -Sue

Brown butter is not essential, but I highly recommend it. If you have the time to make brown butter for the cookies, please do. It adds a rich, nutty flavor.

Also, after quite a bit of baking experience, I am convinced that salted, grass-fed butter will always result in better cookies. It’s a hill I’m willing to die on— not only is grass-fed butter much better for you, but it will give your baked goods a better flavor, too.

Yield: 14-16 cookies

Prep time: ~30 minutes