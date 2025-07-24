Hi there! How is it really the end of July!? While we are on the cusp of back-to-school season, I’m embracing mid-summer and grilling and light meals as much as possible. This week’s newsletter is all about turkey burgers!

It seems there’s nothing that will make my kids jump for joy than when I say it’s burger night. We love burger bowls with roasted “taters” (also these burger bowls are delicious if mushrooms and truffle aioli appeal to you). For super quick nights, I am a big fan of those frozen grass-fed beef patties from Costco (such a great Costco find!). But as much as we love beef, it’s always great to shake it up once in a while with ground turkey.

A good turkey burger is not as easy to accomplish as a beef burger, but that’s because you’re working with less flavor from the start. Ground turkey is leaner and lacks the natural fat that provides flavor and juiciness in a beef burger. Because of this, a good turkey burger relies on other add-ins to help lock in flavor and moisture.

Today’s recipe for buffalo blue turkey burgers with crispy shallots takes all of that into consideration, plus I’m sharing tips for making the perfect lettuce burger!

If you’re in the camp that can’t bear to even hear the words blue cheese muttered, that’s okay! Swap it out for cheddar or pepper jack or omit it completely.

I will always be in the camp of extra blue cheese, please. And if you are too, this recipe is made with you in mind. :)

Here’s why turkey burgers are a wonderful option:

they’re lean and high in protein

they are easy to prepare and cook (use a skillet, griddle, or grill!)

just like a regular burger, you can customize to your heart’s desire.

Sweet reader comments and your feedback. Here’s what reader Jaime has to say about the Curry Chicken Broccoli Salad from last week’s newsletter.

“I made it for my husband and I and we LOVED it! I didn’t have a rotisserie chicken, so I seasoned chicken breasts with curry, salt, allspice and nutmeg and air fried them. I used the dates for a little bit of sweetness. I will make again very soon!”

Here’s my stance on burgers: if you’re going to go through the effort to make them, you might as well go all out. It’s all about the toppings and different flavor variations. And while that can mean extra prep time, it doesn’t always have to.

We love jarred jalapeños and pickled red onions on burgers, even a dash of truffle salt can change up the flavor.

Choosing different types of cheeses will also do the trick, and blue cheese is a bold choice. I love the combination of buffalo sauce and blue cheese, which inspired this turkey burger recipe.

Lettuce burger tips

Your choice of lettuce is crucial: I think the wrong type of lettuce variety can make or break your lettuce burger experience! If you like crunchy, sturdy lettuce, then use iceberg. If you like softer, more delicate lettuce, then use a butter lettuce, Bibb lettuce, or leafy green lettuce and layer the lettuce leaves. I don’t recommend extra crisp lettuce like romaine, since the leaves are not pliable enough.

Wrap the lettuce burger: This is optional, but I often will wrap a lettuce burger in a paper towel or a small sheet of parchment paper for easier handling. Lettuce burgers are messier in general, so this makes it easier to hold and eat, while containing the a huge mess.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~15-20 minutes