Early February is upon us and suddenly all of the food content I see has turned to a hodgepodge of Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day recipes, either decadent chocolate treats or spicy buffalo chicken.

I love a good buffalo chicken anything. I also love a classic wedge salad— you know, that fine dining salad that’s equal parts blue cheese dressing to crisp lettuce?

I spent many years working at a ritzy steakhouse, and like most steakhouses, this salad was a menu staple. Apparently it has made a recent resurgence, and it’s about time.

This month’s free recipe brings together that classic wedge salad, a healthy buffalo dressing, and crispy pan-fried chicken thighs. It’s nostalgic and simple with big buffalo flavor, an easy win, either for the big game or for a busy Thursday night.

Football will forever remain very low on the list of things I’m emotionally invested in (who’s playing this weekend?) but I can always appreciate a great Super Bowl spread!

Here are some healthy and delicious ideas that’ll help you out with that game day (snack) lineup:

The buffalo chicken wedge is included, along with other favorites like a hearty steak fajita enchilada bake and cream fried eggs, a recipe that went sort of viral (at least for my little account!) over on Instagram this week. Turns out, a lot of you have never tried cream fried eggs!

I hope you enjoy this week of dinners. In two weeks, I’ll be sharing the next part in my “5 meals for $100” series and I’m really looking forward to it.

Let’s bring back the wedge salad, shall we? This recipe is super easy and relies on textural elements like crunchy iceberg lettuce, crisp chopped celery, and pan-fried chicken thighs that cook a good long while to form a nice crust.

Contrast all of that crunch with a tangy buffalo sauce and creamy blue cheese and just the right amount of kick, and this salad truly will not disappoint.

It’s low carb with a moderate amount of protein. I’ve also included dairy-free swaps if needed.

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes

The Ingredients

1 tablespoon ghee or beef tallow (or sub avocado oil)

1 pound boneless and skinless chicken thighs

Fine sea salt

Ground black pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 large head iceberg lettuce, cut into quarters (or serve as smaller wedges)

¾ cup chopped celery (I like to slice it thin on the diagonal)

½ cup finely grated carrot

¾ cup chopped tomatoes

¾ cup finely diced red onion

Blue cheese crumbles (or sub grated cheddar), omit if dairy free

Optional toppings: crumbled bacon, capers, pepperoncinis, fresh chives

Buffalo dressing

½ cup Greek yogurt or plain yogurt (see substitutions for dairy free)

¼-⅓ cup buffalo sauce, more as needed (see notes)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

⅔ cup unsweetened almond milk

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

Dash of ground cayenne (optional)

The Method

Heat a large skillet over medium-high and add the ghee/beef tallow or avocado oil. Pat dry the chicken thighs with a paper towel. Season them generously on both sides with salt, pepper, and all of the onion powder. Add them to the skillet and cook for 6-9 minutes per side– make sure a good crust forms on the first side before flipping. Remove and set aside to cool. While the chicken cooks, cut the lettuce and other veggies. To make the buffalo dressing, combine all of the ingredients in a small bowl or glass jar, starting with just ¼ cup of buffalo sauce. Whisk well to mix, then taste– add more buffalo sauce as needed, and adjust any other flavors (garlic, onion, cayenne) to your own taste. Chop the cooled chicken. If you prefer a saucy buffalo chicken, toss the chopped chicken in some buffalo sauce (not necessary but this will make the wedge salad even spicier). Assemble the wedges by placing each wedge (or 1-2 small wedges) on a serving plate. Top with 3-4 tablespoons of the dressing, then add the chopped chicken, celery, carrot, tomatoes, red onion, and a small handful of cheese.

Recipe Notes

Ghee, beef tallow, or even bacon grease gives pan-cooked chicken thighs a thicker outer crust and more crunch.

Chicken thighs can cook until they’re 175-180°F without drying out (unlike chicken breasts or other lean cuts), and they’re quite delicious when cooked until crisp on the outside.

Add extra tablespoons of the buffalo sauce to the dressing if you prefer a more intense buffalo flavor. The heat level will vary based on different brands of sauces. Primal Kitchen makes a delicious and clean sauce that is also dairy free!

If you really enjoy blue cheese, you can ¼ cup of extra blue cheese crumbles into the dressing.

Substitutions

Ghee or beef tallow: Substitute for avocado oil or coconut oil.

Greek yogurt: Substitute for a plain yogurt or a dairy-free plain yogurt, if needed.

Unsweetened almond milk: You can substitute unsweetened cashew milk or full-fat coconut milk, or use half-and-half if preferred.

Chicken thighs: For a quicker salad, use pre-cooked chopped/shredded chicken (like rotisserie).

Veggies: Change up the salad toppings based on your preference. Diced cucumber, green onion, or sliced snap peas are all crunchy additions/swaps.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 4 servings.

Calories: 322

Total fat: 17 g

Total carbohydrate: 14 g

Dietary fiber: 5 g

Total sugar: 6 g

Protein: 31 g

Total net carbs: 9 g

Buffalo Chicken Wedge Salad 342KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Until next week!