It’s a big week! We’re on the cusp of a long, holiday weekend and the unofficial kickoff to summer! The kids have wrapped up second and fourth grade (we ended the year as brand new homeschoolers and so far, LOVE IT), it’s finally pool weather here, and we are very much ready for all of the summertime treats.

Today’s recipe is, coincidentally, perfect for the Memorial Day weekend (or any day, for that matter).

We have been really into burger bowls lately. I have this recipe for burger bowls with mushrooms, onions, and truffle sauce on the blog, and I also have this recipe from last summer for a classic, California-style turkey burger bowl.

But you can never have too many burger bowl variations, and today’s recipe is a little bit different. It’s inspired by several burger bowl recipes I’ve seen lately that trade in the classic burger patty for large chunks of meat. The difference sounds minor but this method creates perfectly seasoned and seared burger chunks that are easier to make and more fun to eat.

Pair the burger meat with what I’m calling “roasted taters”— a mix of sweet potatoes and radishes— plus creamy chipotle sauce and delicious burger toppings. My kids have declared this one of their new favorite dinners. It will be a permanent fixture in our dinner recipe rotation, for sure.

Whether you’re firing up the grill this Memorial Day weekend or you’re looking for the perfect side or dessert for a large gathering, I’ve got you! Here’s some inspiration for the weekend ahead.

I’ve chosen to call the roasted radishes and sweet potatoes “taters,” so please forgive me. If you are very skeptical that they will meet your expectations, I hope you approach this recipe with an open mind! Also know that the roasted veggies are completely optional and you can definitely skip them and enjoy these burger bowls just as much.

Three things that I recommend you do not skip:

the seasoning— you’ll mix it up at the very beginning, then use the same seasoning blend for the taters (if you choose to make them), the burger meat, and the sauce;

cooking the burger meat in large chunks (not patties and not crumbles);

the sauce— it’s incredibly easy and so delicious and will make this burger bowl (it’s a healthier, copycat In-N-Out burger sauce with a touch of chipotle, in case that helps to convince you).

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes (15 minutes if you skip the taters)