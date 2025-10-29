It’s mid-week and a couple of days before Halloween and I have a bonus newsletter today with two dessert recipes that I hope make your week a little sweeter.

My family LOVES this sugar-free caramel sauce, a recipe which will soon be on the blog, and I’m featuring it in both of today’s treats: salted caramel pumpkin panna cotta and caramel apple “donuts.”

The caramel apple donut rings are a cute treat for kids (so fun to customize, too!) but you can also just enjoy the caramel sauce with apple slices or as part of a caramel apple dipping bar. With zero grams of sugar and less than 1 net carb per serving, this caramel is (almost) unbelievable.

The pumpkin panna cotta is a bit more elevated, but so easy to make, and also delicious with a bit of salted caramel drizzled on top.

If you’ve never made panna cotta, it sounds a little more intimidating than it actually is. Cook everything together in one small pot, pour it into ramekins, then refrigerate. The end result is a creamy, custard-like treat with a jello-meets-crème-brûlée consistency.

Before I get to the new recipes (available to paid subscribers), I wanted to take a moment to call out all of the other goodness that exists, should you find yourself in need of some healthier, blood sugar friendly treats or meal ideas this weekend…

From hearty dinners to low-carb desserts, here are a few I like this time of year:

Grown-up sloppy joes with mashed delicata squash.

And I love this list of better-for-you candies and treats that Beth Bollinger compiled to help take a little bit of stress and guess-work out of managing your kids’ (or your) Halloween loot.

There’s nothing more quintessentially “fall” than caramel apples! This recipe for a sugar-free caramel sauce will make two kinds depending on how long you cook the sauce.

Heat it for just a few minutes for a syrupy, saucy caramel that’s perfect for drizzling over desserts, coffee, and other treats. Heated a little longer, the caramel thickens even more when it’s cooled, creating a stickier, tacky-like caramel that’s great for decorating or dipping.

Tip: For the caramel apple “donuts,” you’ll want to cook the sauce until it reaches about 270°F to make a thicker, dipping caramel. The recipe for the apple “donuts” is listed in the notes.

Yield: 10-20 servings

Prep time: ~15 minutes

Ingredients