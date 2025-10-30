This week’s post is brimming with info so here’s a quick summary of what you’ll find:

Some personal thoughts on my own food philosophy and how it has changed in the years since Ian was diagnosed with brain cancer.

The best way to incorporate potatoes into your meals (we’re talking about resistant starch !).

A budget meal plan (yes, budget-friendly!) with five healthy meals for a family of four, all for around $75.

An all-new recipe for a cozy, creamy, potato cauliflower soup with ham and rosemary.

In the many years that I’ve been cooking keto-friendly and low-carb foods for my family, I have noticed a gradual shift in my own food philosophy.

When Ian initially was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017 and we decided that a ketogenic diet would be his nutritional approach to managing the disease, suddenly food became incredibly stressful.

Anyone who has ever been a caregiver is well aware that the role comes with new job titles. At the very beginning, I was thrown into the role of cook 100% of the time (because eating out was too questionable), I spent any spare moments poring through clinical trials and cancer studies, and through experience, I became well-versed at navigating the frustrating complexities of health insurance and the medical system.

Those first few months after Ian's diagnosis: Father's Day with Posey and Maverick; keto pizzas that I made at least once a week; trick-or-treating with our babies; hiking in Alaska.

Even with the guidance of an oncology nutritionist, it was simply easier for me to categorize foods as “good” or “bad.” I think any type of health crisis or diet can push us to labeling foods in an extreme way, and at the time, we viewed every single food decision as one that was either helping or hurting Ian’s health. (Really, isn’t that the truth for all of us?).

If it wasn’t a nutrient-dense food that supported Ian’s goals of staying in ketosis, if it wasn’t an anti-angiogenic food, then it was “bad.” Over the years, Ian went from strict keto to vegan keto for a while, and then to a more modified ketogenic diet which incorporates organic, full-fat dairy— this is how he eats today.

My own style of cooking and eating changed too. I’ve never fully embraced a ketogenic lifestyle, but instead, a more low-carb approach that is now more mindful of a healthy, balanced plate.

Gradually, we have introduced a wider array of foods that support metabolic health overall. Thankfully, we no longer deem specific whole, real foods as “bad.”

I share all of this because today’s recipe features a food that I have sadly put under the “bad foods” list for too long: potatoes.

If you’re keto, or diabetic, or someone who closely monitors their blood sugar… perhaps you can relate. 😉

Potatoes are commonly viewed as “off limits” for this group because they are high in carbohydrates and can spike blood sugar. But there is a small trick for incorporating potatoes into a low-carb lifestyle and it all relies on resistant starch.

I first learned about resistant starch within the last year thanks to

and

here on Substack. If it’s new to you, here’s a quick breakdown:

Cooking and cooling certain foods can create resistant starch, a type of carbohydrate that “resists” digestion in the small intestine. Instead of breaking down into sugar like regular starch does, it travels to your large intestine—where it feeds your good gut bacteria.

While resistant starch is technically a carb, it doesn’t act like one. Because it isn’t digested in the small intestine, it doesn’t raise blood sugar or insulin levels the way regular starch does. Instead, it behaves more like fiber — feeding your gut bacteria and producing beneficial short-chain fatty acids.

Because of this, small amounts of resistant starch can be part of a low-carb or keto lifestyle. It can also improve gut health, digestion, and metabolic flexibility.

Foods naturally high in resistant starch include: green (unripe) bananas, cooked and cooled potatoes or rice, and legumes like lentils and beans. There’s a lot more to learn about resistant starch and here is good place to start.

Which leads me to today’s recipe! A creamy, potato and cauliflower soup with chopped ham and fresh rosemary and at least 25 grams of protein per serving.

The trick to incorporating potatoes to increase resistant starch: cook and cool them at least one day in advance. You can boil the potatoes up to three days ahead of time and let them hang out in the fridge until you’re ready to make the soup. In fact, the longer they stay cooled, the more resistant starch forms.

With this cooking hack, potatoes become a source of fuel for the good bacteria in the body, giving them energy that helps support healthy digestion. Pairing this ingredient with protein and healthy fats will greater ensure a more level glucose response.

There’s this idea that healthy eating is too costly to be sustainable, and while there is some truth to the idea that choosing whole, real foods can cost a bit more, I still believe it’s possible to eat nutritiously on a budget.

While fresh foods and high-quality proteins can (but not always!) cost more than processed foods at the grocery store, eating nutrient-dense foods and prioritizing cooking at home will save you on take-out/eating out costs in the short-term. Over time, this can offset higher grocery costs. Not to mention the significant savings in the long run through lower medical expenses, improved well-being, and better quality of life.

With that said, I have created a budget-friendly meal plan that will give you five dinners for one week of eating for around $75 (minus pantry staples like seasonings, peanut butter, olive oil, etc.). It will work for a family of four and may even provide you with some leftovers for lunches, too!

I hope you find this meal plan to be simple, delicious, and budget-friendly. ☺️ Below is a look at the week of dinners!

An immersion blender is the handiest tool for soups like this, but if you don’t have one, you can blend the soup in two batches in a regular blender.

Cooking and cooling the potatoes is perfect for meal prep, and is necessary to create resistant starch (see above!). My family has enjoyed this soup several days this week and it seems the flavors intensify even more when served the next day.

Yield: 5-6 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes (plus cook/overnight cooling time for the potatoes)

The Ingredients