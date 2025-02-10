Hello! Happy Monday- I hope your week is off to a great start! I am popping in with what is probably my shortest newsletter ever. It’s dedicated to creamy chocolate custard so let’s get right to the recipe and photos, which speak for themselves.

This is a bonus dessert recipe for paid subscribers! It’s my goal to begin offering paid subscribers more extra recipes for sweet, low-glycemic treats, and I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH.

The chocolate custard is the perfect consistency, rich and creamy but not too thick. The honey cream combines whipped cream with Greek yogurt and a touch of honey for a lightly sweetened creamy topping that has just the right amount of tanginess. It goes so well with the toasted hazelnut topping, and is equally good with fresh berries, too.

I absolutely love the idea of a big bowl of chocolate custard, don’t you? It’s simple yet delicious and doesn’t take a whole lot of effort to bring together.

This is a no-fuss dessert that takes under 20 minutes to prepare. Then you’ll need a quick chill overnight and 5 more minutes to make the honey cream. The result? A decadent, simple-but-fancy chocolate dessert that will be a hit whether you’re serving it for a date night in or as a special Valentine’s treat for the family.

Keep it in a giant bowl and spoon out servings or be extra fancy and pour the custard into ramekins before chilling!

I love that this recipe is so easy to modify to create different variations, too. Chocolate almond version, a chocolate espresso version, a salted chocolate custard, and a strawberry chocolate custard are just a few ideas. I’ll share how to make those versions in the recipe notes!

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes (plus at least 4 hours to chill, preferably overnight)

For the custard: