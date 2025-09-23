Hello! I have a bonus newsletter for you today— two recipes for sweet treats that are so good, and extra easy to make.

The first is a “rice pudding” made without any rice at all! It has many similarities to my warm chia pudding, but is topped with a rich cinnamon apple caramel pecan topping that makes it perfect for fall.

The cinnamon apple pecan mixture is sweet, sticky, and caramel-like, and adds incredible apple flavor to the richness of the pudding. (And don’t stop with the rice pudding— you can obviously enjoy this apple mixture on everything from low-carb pumpkin waffles to this keto cinnamon roll mug cake!).

The second treat is a sweet cherry-almond-chocolate smoothie I’ve been making a lot lately. It has 32 grams of protein per serving and is so chocolatey, decadent, and a breeze to prepare.

My kids like this for breakfast (I’ll split one serving between all three kiddos) but it’s also a great post workout or after-school snack.

I personally love the flavor combo of cherries, chocolate, and almond, but you can also swap in frozen strawberries or raspberries if that’s what you have. 😊

As always, the recipes and printable PDFs are below! This post is free to all, which makes it a great one to share with a friend who might appreciate a couple of new, good-for-you recipes this season.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Prep time: ~20 minutes

Ingredients

“Rice pudding”:

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup frozen riced cauliflower

1-½ cups whipping cream (or use full-fat coconut milk)

1-½ cups unsweetened almond milk

⅓ cup chia seeds

½ cup granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose

3 eggs, whisked

Pinch of salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Apple cinnamon pecan topping:

2 tablespoons butter

2 medium apples, diced

3 tablespoons granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1-½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ cup chopped pecans

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

Add the butter to a medium saucepan set over medium heat. Once it melts, add in the frozen riced cauliflower and cook it for about 4-5 minutes or until it is tender and most of the liquid has cooked out. Pour in the whipping cream, almond milk, chia seeds, sweetener, whisked eggs, and salt. Mix well, then continue heating until the mixture almost reaches a boil, about 5-7 minutes. Stir frequently. Once it has thickened, remove it from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. While the pudding cooks, you can start on the apples. In a skillet set over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of butter. Let it melt, then add in the diced apples, monk fruit sweetener, and maple syrup. Stir the mixture and let it cook for 5-6 minutes or until the apples are tender and the butter/sweetener has turned syrupy. Stir in the pecans and cinnamon and let the mixture cook for another 1-2 minutes. Remove it from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Serve the warm rice pudding with a generous amount of the apple cinnamon mixture spooned on top.

Recipe Notes

Make sure to stir the pudding frequently. You’ll want to stir it almost continuously toward the very end of the cook time.

Granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose has a clean flavor and dissolves well. An erythritol blend can crystallize once it has cooled, which is why I prefer a monkfruit/allulose blend or pure granulated allulose.

Substitutions

Sweetener: You can substitute the allulose for coconut sugar if you’re okay with extra grams of sugar per serving.

Maple syrup: If you need this to be ketogenic diet friendly, you can use an extra tablespoon of the sweetener in the apple cinnamon mixture (instead of maple syrup) or use a keto-friendly maple flavored syrup.

Butter: You can substitute butter for plant-based butter (with good ingredients), coconut oil or avocado oil. If using oil for the apple cinnamon mixture, I recommend 1 tablespoon instead of 2.

Whipping cream: For a dairy-free version, use canned full-fat coconut milk. You can also use unsweetened macadamia milk since it tends to be thicker/creamier than other non-dairy milks.

Pecans: If preferred, you can substitute pecans for chopped walnuts or almonds. You can also leave them out.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 8 servings.

Calories: 294

Total fat: 26 g

Total carbohydrate: 13 g

Dietary fiber: 5 g

Total sugar: 7 g

Protein: 5 g

Total net carbs: 8 g

Yield: 1 serving

Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup filtered water or unsweetened almond milk

¼ cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon natural almond butter

½ cup frozen cherries

¼ cup frozen cauliflower rice

2 to 2-½ scoops chocolate whey protein powder

½ teaspoon vanilla (optional)

2 teaspoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons ground flaxseed

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Add all of the ingredients to a high-powered blender. (Start with 2 scoops of the chocolate protein powder). Blend on high for about 1 minute or until the mixture is smooth. Taste and add more chocolate protein powder, if needed. Pour it into a tall glass and enjoy.

Recipe Notes

This recipe relies on the sweetness of your chocolate protein powder. I like Simply Tera’s Organic Whey Protein but you can substitute this with your own favorite chocolate protein powder. One serving is equal to two scoops of protein so adjust the amount based on what your protein powder serving size is (some only require 1 scoop).

If your smoothie isn’t as sweet, you can add in more chocolate protein powder, ½ to 1 date, more cherries, or a drizzle of honey.

This recipe can easily be halved to make two servings. I recommend adding an extra splash of water or almond milk along with 1 extra scoop of the protein powder to increase the amount of protein per serving.

Substitutions

Cherries: Cherries, chocolate and almond are flavors that naturally go well together. If you need to substitute the cherries, you can swap them for frozen raspberries or strawberries.

Cauliflower rice: You can omit this, if preferred (it’s tasteless!) or substitute it for another type of frozen berry or more cherries.

Almond milk: You can use almond milk or water (once it’s blended with the almond butter it’s essentially the same thing as almond milk!), or feel free to substitute it with unsweetened macadamia milk, or coconut milk.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 1 serving.

Calories: 346

Total fat: 15 g

Total carbohydrate: 24 g

Dietary fiber: 9 g

Total sugar: 13 g

Protein: 32 g

Total net carbs: 15 g

I hope you enjoy both of the recipes! If you have any fall or holiday recipe requests, send them my way— it’s that time of year already!

I’ll be back in your inbox on Thursday with a brand new low-carb dinner recipe, plus your week-long meal plan for September.

Thank you for being here! 🖤