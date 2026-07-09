Hello! I hope you had a fantastic Fourth of July. We discovered we really needed a chill, no-plans kind of weekend to recharge. We grilled, we swam, and we learned we are indeed fireworks people— it was so much fun shooting them off. 😉

Now that the holiday is over, there’s something about this stretch of summer that is catching me off guard.

Summertime in June seems sort of endless— we’re usually finding our groove with new routines. But once summer camps wind down and the back-to-school season slowly creeps into our thoughts and calendars, it suddenly feels like a tug-of-war between “summer vibes only” and the growing to-do list.

Isn’t that life, though? Soak in the moment, but also, make sure to think and plan ahead? Soaking up summer and sweet time with family is my goal right now, especially over the next couple of weeks as we head to our home state where we’ll celebrate a friend’s wedding and my husband’s 40th birthday.

In this season in particular, simple, summery meals are a must.

This week’s recipe is a cold edamame noodle salad, with lots of Thai-inspired flavors like coconut, mint, mango, and lime, and components that can be made ahead to keep the weeknight cooking (and cleaning) to a minimum.

It’s filling and refreshing and will work out well no matter what your week looks like. I’m thinking this would taste even better enjoyed poolside. 😎

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Speaking of the back-to-school season, is there anything you’d like to see as we make that transition?

I have some ideas for posts and recipes I’d like to share, but as always, your input matters so much and can help me shape this newsletter to be more valuable to you.

Would you be willing to answer the two questions below? I’d love your feedback.

Any other ideas that aren’t mentioned above? Send me a message! Thanks so much for weighing in.

Message Abby Cooper

Have you tried edamame noodles? They’re made from whole edamame which is packed with nutrients like folate, iron, and potassium.

I like edamame pasta as a noodle or pasta alternative because it’s gluten-free, high in protein and fiber, and fairly low on the glycemic index (even lower than chickpea pasta), which means it tends to have a smaller impact on blood sugar.

A serving of edamame noodles can offer:

20-25 grams of protein,

11 grams of fiber,

only 9 grams net carbs,

a fairly neutral taste with a slight earthy flavor.

A serving of edamame noodles can offer about 20-25 grams of protein on its own. Pair it with chicken or shrimp and you quickly have a high-protein meal that’s blood sugar friendly.

There are tons of flavors working together in this dish, making a hearty yet refreshing summertime meal that’s a nice change from a typical salad.

Cold edamame noodles are tossed with crispy chicken thighs, a tangy coconut lime dressing, and a fresh mix of sweet mango, crunchy veggies, and bright herbs. The end result is so good, I don’t know which component I like most. It’s cool and saucy—even a touch spicy if you’d like—with bits of goodness in every bite.

You can take a shortcut by using leftover chicken instead of grilling or pan-frying chicken thighs. And if you like to meal prep, mix up the dressing and cook the noodles a day in advance.

Yield: 6 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

Ingredients

For the cold noodle salad