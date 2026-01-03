Hello! This newsletter, being the first one of the year, contains a LOT so here’s a quick summary of what you’ll find before we get into it:

Thoughts on resolutions and a look at some new habits I’m working to create in 2026.

A two-week meal plan (broken down into two, one-week PDFs you can download and print) which features low-carb, blood sugar friendly meals and an extra page of meal prep tips and ways to supplement each plan.

A recipe for cranberry jalapeño meatballs! It’s fresh, hearty, savory, and sweet. The meatballs bake for just 15 minutes, about as long as it takes to make the fresh cranberry BBQ sauce (printable PDF is also included).

Happy new year!

I hope the holidays were joyful and these first couple of days of 2026 have been restful. I’ve spent the last few days cleaning house— both literally and figuratively— to start the new year fresh and decluttered in both our home and my work plans for 2026. Nothing big, but small things that feel big. (Today, that small thing will be putting away the tree!).

I’ve heard the term “gentle January” and I like it. Resolutions are too definite and firm for me. I don’t know about you, but this year, I am instead focused on adopting simple habits that bring joy, calm, and rest into our routines. January and mid-winter should be gentler, after all.

Here are a few things I’m continuing to focus on in January, and into 2026:

Choosing nourishment over restriction for a gentler and sustainable approach to eating. Instead of grand, sweeping changes, working on being more intentional this year with relationships, gratitude, time, work, money, etc. Get outdoors more. I live in a much easier state for this to happen during the winter, but even a brisk walk in wintry snow can boost mental clarity, metabolism, and lift your mood. When we lived in Alaska, I always felt my best after a bundled-up stroll outside or a short cross-country ski, even in the darkest days of winter. When the kids and I are feeling a little cranky, a short walk seems to lifts our spirits every time.

These are the small things that, over time and with consistency, become the big things, don’t they?

I can offer inspiration (and lots of it) for number 1 on the list, starting with this month’s free recipe for cranberry jalapeño meatballs which, like every recipe here, is low carb and blood sugar friendly.

From the At the Table recipe index (see below!) to the hundreds of free recipes on my keto/low-carb food blog Stem and Spoon, there are plenty of recipes that are nourishing and doable any night of the week.

And today, I’m sharing a two-week meal plan that leans on quick prep and fresh ingredients that can help us ease back into regular routines after the holidays.

Here’s a quick look at the first week of our two-week meal plan! Since I skipped a December meal plan, I’ve stretched out our January plan to give you a full two weeks of dinners mapped out for you.

Each plan includes a full shopping list plus an extra page with my meal prep notes and ways to supplement the plan, if needed, to include breakfast and lunch during the week.

Beginning in February, I’ll be adding one extra week-meal plan every month for paid subscribers!

Week Long Meal Plan 12 881KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Week Long Meal Plan 13 900KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My goal was to share this recipe before the new year, however, it’s just as good after the holidays. Perhaps you have some fresh cranberries in need of a purpose, like I have— this is a great recipe to use them up.

The meatballs themselves have a bit of chopped jarred jalapeños and are very mild. Bump up the heat as you like by adding more jalapeño to the meatballs or doubling the amount of jalapeño brine that goes into the sauce. My kids ate these just as the recipe is written, but I would personally prefer a tad more heat!

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

For the meatballs

1 pound ground chicken or ground turkey

½ pound ground beef

3 green onions, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickled jalapeños (from a jar)

¼ cup finely shredded carrot (I use the small side of a box grater)

1-½ teaspoons fine sea salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons flaxseed meal

1 large egg

For the sauce

6 ounces fresh cranberries

2 tablespoons freshly-squeezed orange juice or lemon juice

½ teaspoon orange or lemon zest

⅓ cup granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose

¼ cup coconut aminos

¼ cup water

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ cup sugar-free barbecue sauce (I like Primal Kitchen or Noble Made BBQ sauce)

1-2 tablespoons brine from the jarred jalapeños

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper or a baking mat. Add all of the meatball ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Use your hands to mix until everything is well incorporated. Scoop out 1-½ to 2 tablespoons of the meat mixture to create round meatballs (I use a medium cookie dough scoop for this). Place them on the lined sheet pan, spread about 1 inch apart. Transfer to the oven to cook for 15 minutes. While the meatballs bake, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the fresh cranberries, orange/lemon juice, zest, monkfruit sweetener, coconut aminos, water, and garlic powder. Bring the mixture to a simmer and then cover with a lid. Cook, covered, for about 6-8 minutes or until the cranberries have popped and broken down (you can help them out by mashing gently with a spoon). Stir in the barbecue sauce and simmer for another 2-3 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the jalapeño brine. Taste and add a splash more if you’d like the sauce to be spicier. Adjust for salt, sweetness with more monkfruit sweetener, or more jalapeño brine as desired. Once the meatballs have finished baking, transfer them to the skillet with the cranberry-jalapeño sauce. (There will be meat goo left in the sheet pan– scrape it off of the meatballs or wipe it away with a paper towel before adding the meatballs to your sauce). Gently stir to coat the meatballs with the sauce. Serve over riced cauliflower (can cook in a separate pan while everything else cooks), roasted mashed cauliflower, low-carb polenta, lupin rice, dairy-free mashed cauliflower, or mashed butternut squash and sweet potato.

Flaxseed meal acts as our binder and substitute for bread crumbs. If using a pre-made breadcrumb substitute like Paleo Powder breadcrumbs or Real Phat Crumbs, use only ½ teaspoon of salt and garlic powder.

Grated carrot adds moisture to the meatballs.

Granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose is my sweetener of choice for sauces or anything that requires a well-dissolved sweetener.

Adjust the sweetness and spiciness of the sauce to your own taste. I usually stick with just 1 tablespoon of jalapeño brine which makes it mildly spicy.

Sweetener: You can substitute it with pure allulose but increase the amount to ½ to ⅔ cup.

Green onion: Swap for finely chopped red, yellow, or white onion.

Ground meat: The mix of meats makes the meatballs more tender and flavorful. You can use all turkey/chicken or all beef, if preferred. You can also substitute ground beef for ground bison.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 6 servings.

Calories: 332

Total fat: 18 g

Total carbohydrate: 21 g

Dietary fiber: 3 g

Total sugar: 6 g

Protein: 28 g

Total net carbs: 7.4 g*

*total carbohydrates (21g ) - fiber (3g) - allulose (10.6 g) = net carbs

Cranberry Jalapeño Meatballs 351KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I hope you have a fantastic first weekend of 2026! I’ll be back next Thursday with some details on a few ways I’m improving this newsletter and I can’t wait to share them with you.

As always, if you make this recipe, enjoy it, or appreciate anything you’ve found here, I’d be so grateful if you tapped the ❤️ icon above or shared this post with a friend.

Until next week,