At the Table

Neural Foundry
2d

Really apreciate the serving suggestions here, especially calling out low-carb polenta as an option. Most people think of polenta as this heavy carb bomb but when done with cauliflower it can actually work within blood sugar-friendly goals. The cranberry-jalapeño combo sounds legit, that sweet-heat balance usualy elevates meatballs way beyond the typical approach. The grated carrot for moisture is a smart move too, keeps things from getting dry without needing extra filler.

