What new federal dietary guidelines mean A few newsletter changes and what to expect moving forward This week’s ingredient highlight: leeks! A recipe for creamed spinach and leek chicken bake.

In case you haven’t seen, the U.S. now has a new food pyramid, and it’s a complete 180- a literal flip- of the food pyramid we’ve seen everywhere from public schools to doctor’s clinics for decades. The newly-released dietary guidelines put red meat, vegetables, dairy, and healthy fats at the top, with whole grains at the very tip of the inverted pyramid. Also recommended: limiting added sugar and avoiding ultra-processed foods and refined carbohydrates. Here’s a look:

Image courtesy realfood.gov.

These new guidelines, part of the administration’s Eat Real Food campaign, encourage Americans to choose nutrient-dense foods as a way to combat the country’s chronic disease crisis, calling out the dangers of a diet too high in added sugar and highly processed foods.

This is a major step forward and incredibly encouraging. These guidelines are not only meant to shape public perception and consumer behavior around food choices, but they will also directly influence federal nutrition programs like school lunches and SNAP.

While this is exciting news, it will be interesting to see industry response (especially in a country that produces and consumes the highest amount of ultra-processed foods).

It’s also not perfect— and most likely never will be— as it caps the saturated fat to only 10% of a recommended diet.

“…these gains will be undermined by the continued 10% cap on saturated fats—the most crucial missed opportunity. For the food served in school cafeterias, military mess halls, and hospital trays across America, skinless chicken breast, peas, beans, and seed oils will remain the order of the day—tallow, butter, and beef nowhere to be found.” Nina Teicholz, Unsettled Science

The above is pulled from Nina Teicholz’s detailed explanation on how this cap actually contradicts the promise to “end the war on saturated fats.”

Even with its flaws, a complete reset of nutrition policy was long-overdue. “Eat real food” is a message we can all benefit from. And I hope this helps moves the needle.

With this being the first month of new year, it feels like a great time to make a few improvements to the newsletter. Based on your feedback, the biggest change is that I’ll be adding an extra week-long meal plan every month which will be available to paid subscribers.

The cadence of one post per week will not change, but I do plan to focus more on educational posts (like ingredient highlights) and guidance in the kitchen that is helpful to all subscribers.

Each month will follow a simple, steady rhythm designed to support real life, not overwhelm it.

Here’s my new structure for 2026:

Two, week-long dinner plans built around 30-minute, family-friendly meals

These are the weeks when you can stop thinking and just cook. The plans are designed to stretch—through leftovers, repeated proteins, and meals that remix easily.

One skill- or ingredient-focused post: This is where we slow down and look at how to use a single ingredient or technique well—so you’re not just following recipes, but building confidence, from the grocery store to the kitchen.

One simple baking or dessert recipe: Because real life requires something sweet. Each month includes a low-carb, real-food dessert or baked good that fits naturally into everyday rhythms—often something that works for snacks or breakfast too.

At least four new recipes per month: Each one will arrive in your inbox every week, accompanied by the themes above. All of my recipes are gluten-free, low-carb, and blood sugar friendly.

What this will look like every week

Week 1, “At the Table: The Weeknight Way” meal plan + a free recipe: A week-long meal plan with weeknight dinners for the family that are ready in 30 minutes or less.

Week 2, “ How to use…” + recipe for paid subscribers : A deep-dive into a specific food or ingredient, whether it’s seasonal or a food we’ve been enjoying more of lately.

Week 3, “At the Table: The Bare Minimum” meal plan + recipe for paid subscribers: A week-long meal plan that will get dinner on the table for you with as low lift as possible. This may incorporate minimal ingredients, overlapping items, or sticking within a budget.

Week 4, Treat Week recipe for paid subscribers : A recipe for a baked good, dessert, or snack that is blood sugar friendly.

Week 5, Bonus for paid subscribers: For months with a fifth Thursday, this is a TBD bonus recipe, personal/monthly roundup post, or something special like a seasonal e-book.

Paid subscribers receive every weekly recipe, full meal plans, and the deeper notes that make low-carb, real-food cooking easier and more sustainable. If you haven’t upgraded to paid yet, I hope you consider it! I’d love to support you this year. A paid annual subscription costs less per month than a latte!

This week’s recipe features tender chicken breasts that bake in a creamed spinach, kale, and leek medley.

Leeks are in season right now and are a great vegetable to work into your cooking. They are one of those quietly wonderful veggies—mild, slightly sweet, and incredibly versatile. Part of the allium family (along with onions and garlic), leeks add depth of flavor without overpowering a dish, which makes them especially useful in real-food, low-carb cooking.

From a health perspective:

leeks are nutrient-rich and high in vitamin K, vitamin C, flavanoids and other antioxidants that help reduce inflammation, support heart and metabolic health.

they contain prebiotic fiber that supports gut health,

they’re naturally low in digestible carbs, making them a smart choice for anyone prioritizing blood sugar balance.

In a low-carb lifestyle, leeks can shine. Thinly slice leeks and sauté them in butter or olive oil or use them as a base for soups, stews, or skillet meals.

They’re excellent in creamy dishes—like leek and butternut squash soup or leek-infused cream sauces like my poached cod in coconut milk.

You can easily replace them for onions in many dishes, for a lighter, milder flavor. You can also toss them into scrambled eggs, breakfast biscuits, frittatas, or quiches.

How to prepare leeks for cooking: The more commonly-used part of the leek is the white and light green part toward the base. Some grocery stores carry pre-cut leeks (trimmed leeks) which is always nice!

Slice the very end off, then slice the dark green tops off. (Save the tops for homemade stocks or bone broth!) Cut vertically down the leek to slice it in half, then wash the leek well (they are often very sandy), fanning out the layers as you rinse it with water. Slice thinly to use in your cooking. If preferred, you can also slice the leek first, then rinse the sliced leeks and dry any excess water off.

This dish is a one-skillet meal that cooks in the oven in a few stages.

You’ll start by baking chicken breasts on a bed of sliced leeks, then you’ll add the chopped kale, cream cheese and cream and return everything to the oven. The spinach and crispy parmesan topping is added at the very end, and everything bakes again until the chicken is done and the dish is bubbling.

Yield: 4-6 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes