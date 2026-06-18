Hello! This week’s newsletter is jam-packed, just like our week has felt! My nephew is in town and the cousins have been enjoying all the fun kid things (the reason I’m currently writing this from a busy slide park). Somehow, it already feels like our summer is slipping away too fast.

If you’re new here, WELCOME. 👋🏼 My goal is to create delicious, real-food, low-glycemic recipes that work for all eaters!

Here’s what you’ll find in today’s newsletter:

an all-new, 30-minute recipe for creamy lemon artichoke salmon with zucchini noodles;

a short list of suggestions for what to cook for dad this weekend;

and a week-long meal plan with five dinners, an “extra” recipe, a shopping list, and my meal prep tips.

This week’s new recipe is such a delicious combination. Artichoke hearts and zucchini noodles are tossed in a creamy, lemony, garlicky sauce. Pan-seared salmon fillets are nestled into all that goodness to create a savory, summery, lightened-up “pasta" dish that’s low-glycemic and protein-packed.

Don’t let this salmon dish intimidate you— it’s truly an easy, one-skillet meal with a medley of bright flavors.

You’ll start by cooking the salmon in the skillet, then make the creamy pan sauce, and toss in the zucchini noodles at the very end so they soften a bit. The method creates deliciously tender, savory salmon (that cooks through in just eight minutes!) with a pan sauce you can’t get enough of.

The full recipe and printable PDF are available to paid subscribers at the bottom of this newsletter. If you’re looking to upgrade and get immediate access to the Recipe Index, receive a new recipe every Thursday, and two meal plans a month, take advantage of my current flash sale! Get 25% off an annual subscription, forever! The discount is good through Saturday at midnight. Thank you for your support!

save 25% forever

If you like this dish, try out these!

Father’s Day is this weekend, can you believe it? Whether you’re looking to grill or bake up something great and extra special for the dads in your life, I have a few ideas for you. All of these are free recipes from the blog— enjoy!

Here’s your second week-long meal plan for June! As always, I worked to include a lot of overlap in this plan.

There are five meals (with lots of opportunities to have leftovers for lunch), an “extra” which will help with breakfast prep, and a full shopping list + meal prep recommendations.

Here’s a glimpse (click/download the PDF to view or print the full plan).

Week Long Meal Plan 24 903KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This dish should easily serve four people, perhaps more if you have kiddos (I usually split a salmon portion for two of my kids to share).

One serving offers 37 grams of protein (!) along with nutrients and omega-3s from the salmon (and salmon skin). It’s so good and so good for you, too.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes