Hello and happy Thursday! If you’re feeling anything like me, you’re wondering how August managed to fly by so quickly… and how is the end of summer already here?!

As we head into a long holiday weekend, I’m looking to make this low-carb peach cobbler and this Mediterranean roasted eggplant (with tahini and dates!). Hibiscus lemonade has been my drink of choice lately, and my daughter Posey always thinks it’s so cool that we can make it as a sun tea.

Now is prime time for the best of August produce which truly reflects the in-between season, where we’re still hanging onto summer and yet ready to usher in fall with a warm welcome. And perhaps lots of pumpkin. (My blog analytics serve as proof, as I can see that many of you are already making this keto pumpkin spice creamer!).

This week’s recipe is fitting for all of this end-of-summerness. Thick cod fillets are seared, then nestled into a mix of summer squash and cucumber and sun-dried tomatoes and chickpeas. A buttery, lemony sauce coats it all in creamy-but-not-heavy goodness, and a handful of fresh chives is always a good idea.

You can swap out the cucumber for zucchini if you wish, but sautéed cucumber is a must-try if you haven’t ever made it yet! It’s so quick and simple, and the perfect way to make use of any extra cucumbers.

The recipe, printable PDF, and nutritional info is below and available to paid subscribers. I am so grateful for your support!

The end of the month means a new meal plan for you! I’ve compiled five dinner recipes, plus one treat recipe, that can easily make up the bulk of a week of low-carb, real-food eating.

As always, each recipe is lined out in the plan along with some make-ahead tips and a full grocery list. I know this time of year can feel extra hectic with new routines, so I’ve kept that in mind with this plan. Many of the meals make wonderful next-day lunches. They can also be “deconstructed” very easily to build plates for your littlest eaters. :)

Meal Plan 9 996KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This dish has a light, creamy sauce made with a mix of butter, cream/coconut milk, and lemon juice. It can easily be made dairy-free by substituting the butter for a touch more of olive oil.

Tip: Use any variety of summer squash that you have! Zucchini, yellow squash, crookneck squash— it all works well. And if you don’t like squash, you can change it up by using more cucumber or other summer veggies like snow peas or asparagus.

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes