Hello from the beautiful Pacific Northwest. ☀️ We traded the desert heat and Arizona dust storms for the most perfect Washington weather (July really is the best time of the year in our home state).

We’ve only been here a couple of days but have filled them to the brim— lots of family time, enjoying dinners al fresco, a fresh seafood feast, a day trip to Poulsbo (the cutest little seaside Norwegian town), seeing my sister, and watching sweet cousins explore the wonders of beach life at low tide.

It has been a special few days with our kids, getting to see them experience a place I love. As we are in vacation mode, cooking has been minimal, but the easy recipe I’m sharing today was a new favorite of ours these past few weeks.

Ground chicken patties get a grain-free, seasoning and Parmesan coating, and are pan-fried until a deep golden crust forms.

Tuck them into a lettuce “bun” with your favorite chicken sandwich accoutrements, and you have a flavorful, low-carb chicken sandwich (a tip for little eaters: cut up the cooked patties to make chicken nuggets!).

The full recipe is available below to paid subscribers. If you’d like to upgrade and access the Recipe Index, receive a new low-glycemic recipe every Thursday, and two meal plans a month, click the button below to join the paid subscriber community!

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This week’s meal plan is full of light and fresh summery dishes. You’ll notice that the pantry list of items is short, but the fresh produce list is fairly long— and it just feels right this time of year.

Most of the meals in this week’s plan are from the Recipe Index, but a couple of them are free recipes from the blog. Take a look!

To access the full plan PDF and click on the links to each of the recipes, download the PDF below. It also includes the shopping list and my meal prep tips.

Week Long Meal Plan 25 650KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I love the seasoning in this recipe. Simple spices and the Parmesan-almond flour mixture creates a “breading” of sorts, that turns crisp and golden when cooked.

The beauty of using ground chicken is that these cook fairly quickly and you minimize the risk of the chicken drying out (a fairly easy thing to do with a chicken cutlet sandwich). If you’re looking for a larger serving size, this recipe is so simple to double, which will give you eight ground chicken patties.

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes