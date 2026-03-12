If the idea of sardines is downright offensive to you, I think this post could really go one of two ways: 1) it won’t be your thing, and no amount of convincing will change your mind and that’s okay, or 2) it might just be The Recipe to change your mind (or at least have you considering sardines— and perhaps other tinned fish?—which is a big, very bold step for any sardine skeptic).

I’m not quite sure what I did recently that led the Instagram algorithm to serve me an abundance of sardine recipe inspiration. (How did it know that I just restocked my pantry with a Costco-sized pack of wild sardines?!)

Coincidence or not, since then, countless sardine recipe reels have crossed my social media feed, and one of them was bound to inspire a recipe here. So there you have it— I now have not one, not two, but THREE sardine recipes in the works, with a couple of them saved for the blog. Anyone who has stepped foot in our house this week is instantly aware that fish has been fried.

(I think that last sentence might have you leaning more toward option 1 above, and not option 2, but stay with me!)

My husband, ever since starting a ketogenic diet years ago, has been known to eat sardines from the tin (it started out because they’re the easiest grab-and-go work lunch!). When this first began, I saw it as a level of healthy eating that I gladly accepted I would never reach.

If you feel the same and eating canned sardines does not sound appealing, this crispy sardine fried rice bowl is a wonderful way to incorporate these healthy little fish into your dinner routine.

Think of it as a sort of deconstructed sushi roll that uses crispy sardines as the fish of choice. It works well since sardines have a strong natural umami flavor.

Tinned sardines are air-fried with a little seasoning until they’re crispy and salty, almost like a sardine chip. Serve them with simple cauliflower fried rice and a few sushi-inspired toppings, and you have a delicious and easy meal that requires very little active cooking time.

This recipe is below, and available to paid subscribers. If you’d like to enjoy everything in the newsletter, including 100+ recipes in the Recipe Index, a new recipe every week, two new meal plans per month, and bonus content like seasonal and holiday menus, consider upgrading to paid. Thank you for subscribing to and supporting this newsletter!

I'd like to upgrade!

These small, often overlooked fish are making something of a comeback for many reasons: they’re sustainable, nutrient-rich, high in protein, and convenient. Skim through a few articles about their health benefits, and you’ll even find them labeled as “skincare in a can” or the “secret to glowy skin.”

Sardines are a nutrient-dense fish that offers high-quality protein, heart-healthy omega-3 fats, and a wide range of vitamins and minerals.

A single can delivers significant amounts of vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, selenium, and phosphorus—nutrients that support metabolism, nerve function, bone health, and overall cellular function. It’s no secret that certain fish are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, and sardines are very rich in EPA and DHA, which reduce inflammation and can support cardiovascular health, brain health, and blood sugar balance.

Here’s a closer look at their health benefits:

Heart health support: Omega-3 fats can help lower triglycerides and unhealthy cholesterol while reducing inflammation. Anti-inflammatory: The combination of omega-3 fats and micronutrients helps reduce inflammation and may lower your risk of chronic disease. Brain and mood support: Omega-3s are linked to improved brain function and may help protect against mood disorders and cognitive decline. Bone strength: Since they’re commonly eaten whole, sardines provide calcium, vitamin D, and phosphorus—nutrients that work together to support strong bones. Nutrient density: They’re packed with essential vitamins and minerals like B12, iron, potassium, and selenium that support energy production and cellular health.

Something else to point out— sardines are sustainable and low on the food chain, so they tend to have lower mercury levels than larger fish. And if you can’t find them fresh, all of these health benefits are in one easy, convenient little tin!

Canned sardines are the main protein source for this week’s recipe, and it’s always a big win when you can rely on an affordable pantry staple for that.

An air fryer is the easiest way to prepare them, but if you don’t have one, you can also fry them in a pan on the stovetop. I like them extra-crispy, which is reflected in the cook time below, but feel free to adjust it to your preference.

Quick tip: Sardines are naturally salty, so go easy on the salt here. I season them with the tiniest sprinkle of sea salt. The cauliflower fried rice will also have a touch of salt from the tamari, so keep that in mind and add extra salt if needed at the very end.

I have offered my own suggestions for the toppings, but they are completely customizable— think of what you’d enjoy on a sushi roll and go from there!

Yield: 3-4 servings

Prep time: 25 minutes