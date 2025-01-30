Hello and happy end of January, also known as the very longest month of the year (it really feel soooo slow, doesn’t it?).

We’ve had a few overcast, dreary and chilly days this week, which is unusual and welcome. It’s funny how a sudden change in the weather can immediately shift dinner plans to include the most warming of foods, like homemade chili (a recipe with no beans!), low-carb zuppa toscana, and Mississippi pot roast.

Hot tea has been my drink of choice more lately too, which seems extra fitting when the clouds roll in (decaf green tea, Earl grey, chai, ashwagandha, and this tulsi sleep tea are my current favorites).

And then there’s baking, which I’ve been doing a lot of lately, both for fun and for work. It has resulted in a brand new chocolate banana protein muffin recipe for the blog, as well as a couple of new muffin variations. One of them is a bonus muffin recipe I’ll be sharing with paid subscribers in the coming days. I promise, it’s worth the eggs.

Lately, I have been experimenting with tofu more, which has been a fun challenge.

Today’s recipe is one that I’ve made several times over the course of the past few weeks, and every time, all of it is devoured. It’s the opposite of a stew or soup— a bowl-style meal with a light protein, vegetables, and an Asian-inspired sauce. But together, even with the fresh toppings, it’s every bit as cozy and comforting as heartier fare.

The very first time I made it, my kids kept asking for “more chicken” so I consider that a huge plant-based dinner win!

If you are a tofu skeptic, or just not really a big fan of its texture or a bit unsure of how to prep it… this is the tofu recipe for you.

The tofu is torn into small bits and seasoned extra well, then baked until crispy. Toss it in a bowl with some roasted broccoli and green beans, give it all a really generous pour of the peanut sauce, then add fresh toppings like chopped scallions and cilantro and chopped peanuts and chili crisp for a delicious element of crunch and heat.

Oh, and the best part? This is a sheet pan dinner situation. Easy prep, easy cleanup, and easy to scale up or down if you need to.

Three things to prep for an easier week

Can we talk about meal prepping? I’m not really big into the idea of spending hours in the kitchen one day a week to plan and cook days’ worth of food, but I do like to mini prep. Spend a small amount of time— say 30-45 minutes— and reap big gains in the form of easy, nutritious meals and time/effort saved later on.

So the question becomes, what do we spend that time on?

I have just the thing. Well, three things, in fact. And I bet you could have all of these done in 45 minutes flat.

A sauce, a (sturdy) salad, and a snack

Sweet and spicy peanut sauce. Spend 5 minutes to make the creamy, Thai-inspired peanut sauce (from this week’s recipe below) and drizzle it over roasted vegetables with chicken, tofu, or another type of protein. It works as a salad dressing and dipping sauce for cut veggies too! And it’s also the perfect sauce for this zoodle and shrimp skillet meal . Lunch, dinner, and snack options galore! Not a fan of peanut sauce? This creamy balsamic basil vinaigrette is another favorite.

Winter fennel salad. With crisp fennel and radicchio, cucumber and citrus, there are lots of delicious wintry flavors going on but this salad is in fact so versatile and adaptable. Prep a base of fennel, radicchio and cucumber, toss in some Tuscan kale or shredded cabbage, and you have a salad that will remain sturdy and hold up for days (make sure to hold the dressing until you’re ready to enjoy it). Serve it with salmon or chicken or even these turkey patties for a main meal. Turn it into a slaw for fish tacos or as a base for chicken tinga taco salad. It’s even good with some of that peanut sauce (plus cilantro and citrus!) on top.

Banana chocolate protein muffins. These aren’t just a chocolatey treat, they can also double as a post-workout snack or even breakfast. One muffin packs 10 grams of protein. Two muffins? That’s 20 grams. And while you’re counting your wins, let me say it again— two chocolate muffins for breakfast. 😋 Spend 15 minutes of active prep time and enjoy these muffins all week long.

Crispy tofu with roasted veggies and peanut sauce

This dish requires little active cooking time, but for the very best crispy tofu, I recommend pressing it to remove any excess water. Afterward, you’ll tear the tofu into pieces and use a clean dish towel to squeeze out any more water. While you can technically skip the first step, you’ll always get the best crispy tofu if you allow for time to press it. Dry tofu = crispy tofu.

Broccoli and green beans roast on the sheet pan with the tofu, and while they cook, you’ll have some time to make the creamy peanut sauce.

Crispy tofu with seasoned green beans and broccoli, plus peanut butter sauce and crunchy toppings like peanuts and chili crisp? A delicious combination.

Yield: 2-3 servings

Prep time: ~35 minutes (plus optional 30-60 minutes to press tofu)

Ingredients