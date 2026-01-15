Something I’m passionate about is a focus on real-food meals that are nutrient-dense and blood sugar friendly. There are a variety of ways to label this. Some of us might fall into a certain style of eating (paleo, keto, low-carb, etc.), for a number of reasons.

Diet labels aside, I think most of us here have a shared desire when it comes to the foods on our plate: we want real-food meals that nourish and support metabolic health. When it comes to feeding my myself and my family, especially our three children, that’s my goal.

There is this idea that eating this way is unaffordable. I’ve touched on this a little bit before, but I hope to challenge that idea. That’s why why I’m introducing a new meal plan series that focuses on budget-friendly meals!

I followed this exact plan this week and made five meals for $100, and even had plenty of leftovers for next-day lunch/dinner, too.

Here are the meals I made — each one is protein and vegetable-forward.

Watch it come together here:

These recipes are the foundation of the plan I’m sharing with paid subscribers today!

It comes with a curated shopping list and my own meal plan notes, tips, and advice for those of you who prefer to meal prep. (If you follow my meal prep advice, you will only have to cook dinner twice this week!).

A few things to keep in mind with this plan:

When adding up each meal’s totals, I did not factor in the staples that I almost always have on hand (things like avocado oil, tamari, spices, etc.). The cost will vary for you depending on where you live and where you primarily shop. I find a lot of cost savings by stocking my pantry with items I can buy in bulk (we love Costco!), stocking my freezer and pantry when certain items are on sale, and by taking advantage of stores like Trader Joe’s and Thrive Market where I can find specific staples (organic spices, healthier condiments, etc.) at a more affordable price. I have a family of five, but my toddler never eats a full “serving” so consider this a meal plan for a family of four. If you’re feeding fewer people, you may end up with more leftovers (I have included notes for storage/freezing). If you’re feeding more than four, this may still work, but you will have to supplement the plan a little bit.

The new recipe that I’ve included is for a garlic pork cauliflower and carrot fried rice! It’s quick, reheats well, and is low-carb way to enjoy fried rice with all the same flavor you’d expect!

My 11-year-old son went back for seconds and thirds, he loved it so much. And I love how it’s all vegetables and protein. ☺️

Below is the recipe, as well as the meal plan PDF, available for paid subscribers to download and print! This meal plan is the first of the series, and I hope it’s helpful. ♥️