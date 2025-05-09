Hi! How’s your week going?

I’m leaning into realllly easy dinners right now, including this sheet pan chicken Parmesan tenders (last week’s recipe, free to all), salmon with avocado mango salsa, and this week’s dinner: a gyro-inspired smash taco with a simple tzatziki sauce.

If you’re new to the idea of a smash taco, let me introduce you. It’s the intersection of a smash burger— with its thin patty and perfect outer crust— and the celebrated taco, with all of those customizable taco fillings, tucked into a crisp tortilla.

Like most viral recipes, there are lots of iterations (including the very popular Big Mac smash burger taco!), and like most viral recipes, I had my hesitations at first.

But I have to say that after trying this out, I was quickly won over! So today’s recipe is a Greek gyro-style smash taco, made with seasoned ground lamb, a five-minute tzatziki sauce, and all the fresh toppings your heart desires.

Here’s exactly what the smash taco has going for it:

The patties are smashed down extra thin, about 1/4-inch thick, so they cook in a couple of minutes.

The grain-free tortilla crisps and cooks at the same time as the meat, so there’s no need for separate pans or an extra step of heating a tortilla.

They’re fun and easy to customize!

The Blood Sugar Method , a new course developed by Beth Bollinger and Anja Lee Hall , which is ideal for anyone looking to balance blood sugar, cook to support metabolic health, and receive delicious recipes along the way.

This keto chia chocolate mousse , an old recipe on the blog. I made it yesterday and was reminded of how much I love this easy treat.

Cream eggs on repeat! I just discovered cream fried eggs (this recipe is similar to how I make them) and maybe I’m late to the party on this one, but they’re my new favorite breakfast. We’ve had them at least three mornings this week!

If you’re not a fan of ground lamb, I would substitute it with ground beef. And if you have a flat-top cooking surface, like a large griddle or a Blackstone, use it for these! You’ll be able to cook several at once, and it will mean easier cleanup too.

Yield: ~4 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes