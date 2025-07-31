Hi, how has your week been? My brother-in-law and his family are visiting this week and it has been fun to catch up, enjoy pool time, big family dinners, and just take it a little easier. I’m currently testing out a low-carb paella recipe which I’m really excited about— that will be the free recipe of the month, coming to you next week!

Today’s newsletter is packed so here’s a quick breakdown of what you’ll find:

a low-carb green chicken shawarma with easy yogurt slaw

your week-long meal plan for July (five days of fresh meals with minimal prep required)

a low-carb banana pudding recipe!

When our family was in Virginia last month, my sister made the yummiest chicken shawarma wraps for us a few times that reminded me of a Middle Eastern/Thai fusion. The marinade was green and replaced traditionally-used turmeric for a large handful of fresh cilantro. She served it with a spicy chili sauce for a tiny kick of heat.

Before I left, I snapped a picture of the recipe she uses, a page in a Gordon Ramsey cookbook, so that I could later create my own low-carb version at home.

I don’t think I’ve ever had a variation of shawarma that I didn’t like. Chicken shawarma is best on the grill, which makes it a wonderfully easy summer recipe. Blitz up the marinade ingredients, let the chicken soak up all that goodness, then toss it on the grill to cook while you prepare a simple slaw.

This combination is so tasty on its own but you can also tuck everything into a low-carb wrap, too!

It’s a blood sugar friendly meal that prioritizes real foods and the nutritional benefits each one offers:

Tender chicken thighs provide you with protein;

cabbage gives you a serving of cruciferous veggies packed with vitamin C and fiber;

and the creamy yogurt dressing offers probiotics among other health benefits.

We can’t forget about everything going on in that marinade, either. Olive oil, fresh garlic, cilantro— along with spices like cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg— each add their own impressive health benefits like lowering inflammation and blood sugar, plus many other vitamins and antioxidants.

Spices don’t just add flavor, they are packed with nutrients and another reason to include them in your cooking often!

This recipe along with the banana pudding recipe and printable PDFs are viewable below to paid subscribers at the bottom of this newsletter.

If you also like shawarma or Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired dishes, you might enjoy these (free on the blog!):

The last Thursday of the month is when I share a week-long meal plan (let me know if you prefer receiving it any earlier in the month!).

This plan features:

five low-carb dinners,

one snack or breakfast recipe,

a few meal prep tips,

and a categorized grocery list.

If you’ve ever used one of my meal plans, I’d love your feedback. What works, what doesn’t, what could be better… let me know! They are geared to make dinner and meals and grocery shopping more streamlined and less of a chore for you.

Every meal in my week-long plans are a mix of recipes from Stem and Spoon and from the At the Table recipe index. Here’s the latest- enjoy!

Meal Plan 8 720KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

I’ve been at work testing a low-carb banana pudding recipe and I meant to share it with you last week but I wanted to give it a couple more tests before I did.

I assemble this like a cake trifle: simple vanilla cake cut into cubes, then topped with a creamy whipped pudding layer, fresh banana slices, repeat.

Like any cake trifle, you can fancy it up and make individual servings with small glasses or simply layer everything in a medium glass bowl and spoon it out as you go.

Yield: 8-10 servings

Prep time: 1 hour