Hi there, I hope you’re having a lovely week. Can you believe it’s mid-October?? For us in the Phoenix area, this is the season we wait for. This morning there was the ever slightest chill in the air, and we are soaking up this weather as much as we can with family morning/evening walks, bike rides, park visits, etc.

I’m sharing a bright salad today that brings together lots of greens, fresh herbs, and delicious add-ins like pear and pistachios.

I developed this recipe to be a copycat of a salad I recently ate when we out to celebrate my daughter Posey’s ninth birthday a couple of weeks ago (NINE?! Still can’t believe it!). If you have a Postino in your area, you might be familiar with the wine bar, which is known for its boards/bottles/bruschetta and fun, laid-back atmosphere.

I ordered their Green Garden Chicken Chop, and then immediately decided I needed to make my own version, not without a few modifications of course.

While the original uses chopped dates for sweetness, I think a sweet, ripe pear is a wonderful in-season ingredient that adds an extra element of flavor. Chopped apple works too. If you’re going to use pear, I highly recommend blue cheese with it, if you’re a fan. And don’t forget about the pistachios because that sweet-creamy-crunchy combination is one that can really take any salad from good to great.

The rest is a mixture of cruciferous veggies like kale, arugula, cauliflower and broccolini. And just when you’re thinking “wow, there’s whole lot going on here,” you’ll also toss in roughly-chopped basil, cilantro, and mint for a distinct, refreshing flavor that brightens up the salad and lends a lightly sweet, herbaceous note.

(This is a “garden chop” you can pull together on any given weekday but it’s impressive enough for a holiday table, too. 😉)

The recipe, printable PDF, and nutrition information is all viewable below for paid subscribers. Consider upgrading to paid to immediately access the Recipe Index and begin receiving one all-new low-carb and blood sugar friendly recipe every week (plus bonus content every month!). Whether you are a free or paid subscriber, thank you for reading, cooking, and baking along with me! I’m grateful for your support. ♥️

A grain-free pizza crust that is actually soft and doughy! I’ve had a low-carb pizza crust recipe on the blog for years but I always thought it could use a few more modifications. So I got to work this month to update that recipe for you and, after lots of attempts (and lots of taste-testing and harsh critique courtesy of my kiddos) I couldn’t be happier with the end result!

This recipe makes one, 12-inch pizza crust that is grain-free, paleo, and blood sugar friendly. The post is very detailed about the role of each ingredient, so please read the ingredient descriptions and recipe notes before you begin.

We’re relying on grain-free flours like almond flour, coconut flour, and arrowroot starch for the base. Psyllium husk fiber adds softness and elasticity to the crust while yeast gives it that slightly tangy pizza dough flavor.

Grain-free Pizza Crust Recipe

As is the case with any pizza dough, you can also use the recipe to make delicious flatbreads or even cheesy garlic breadsticks.

Enjoy it with this Low-Carb Tomato Sauce or Sunflower Cashew Ricotta. Homemade pizza also goes great with a Pizza Salad or this Spinach and Kale Salad or even the Green Garden Chicken Chop that I’m sharing below. 😊

If you’re still grilling, I highly recommend topping this salad with grilled chicken breast. However, I am including instructions for baking the chicken in the oven just before the cauliflower and broccolini go in. Any kind of chicken will work, though, and you can even save time by making use of leftovers or a rotisserie chicken.

If you’re dairy free, simply leave out the cheese. And if you’re not, give this is a try with blue cheese or a generous sprinkle of grated Parmesan.

Meal prep tips: To save yourself some time during a busy week, you can grill/cook the chicken in advance (or use a good quality rotisserie chicken). You can also roast the broccolini and cauliflower up to three days ahead of time, and make the dressing up to five days in advance.

Leftover salad will hold up well for 1-2 days and will make a great next-day lunch. If you anticipate having leftovers, I recommend adding the pear and pistachios to individual servings instead of tossing them into the entire salad mix. This way, the pear doesn’t get mushy and the pistachios won’t lose their crunch.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

For the salad: