Greetings from the East Coast! We are in Virginia visiting family. It’s an unexpected trip and very much bittersweet since it’s due to my mom’s health circumstances but we are trying to make the best of it and help the kids create summer memories with their cousins. “Making the best of it” includes: soaking up the lush scenery and very green rolling hills here; lovely summer temperatures; and listening in on entertaining exchanges between young cousins (like the never-ending conversations on why we should just move here and everything to know about ticks).

I’ve been making this grilled veggie salad lately and it’s basically summer in a bowl. The grilled vegetables and chicken cook simultaneously, then you’ll toss it with some fresh arugula and cucumber and loads of freshly-chopped basil leaves.

I was initially going for a caprese salad type of salad but with more… specifically more veg and more flavor (where the grill comes in). And the beautiful thing about grilling is that it’s proof that less is more. Simple seasonings and fresh ingredients on the grill is all you need.

I use a vegetable grill basket for this which I highly recommend, but if you’d like to make it without one, I’m including instructions for that in the recipe notes.

I hope you’re soaking up the best of summer. This salad can help you do that.

A vegetable grill basket makes prep extra easy and is my go-to method for making this. However, I’m sharing several cooking methods in the recipe notes, including how to make this grilled veggie salad by placing the vegetables directly onto the grill, as well as methods for cooking everything in the oven or on a Blackstone.

One thing I love about this recipe is that a drizzle of olive oil and low-sugar balsamic vinegar is all you need to dress the salad (like traditional caprese salad!) but you can go the extra step and make this creamy balsamic basil vinaigrette or use another vinaigrette of choice. (This sun-dried tomato vinaigrette is another tasty option.)

Yield: 5-6 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes

For the salad