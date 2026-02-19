Hi, it’s Thursday— and what a fast week it has been! I have a five-under-$100 meal plan for you, along with a new recipe for a Hawaiian-inspired chicken and cabbage stir-fry.

Here’s what you’ll find in today’s newsletter:

why we should enjoy more cabbage + low-carb ways to include it in your meals;

a week-long meal plan that’s budget-friendly — five dinners (and potential lunch leftovers) for under $100;

a Hawaiian chicken and cabbage stir-fry recipe.

This week’s all-new recipe is inspired by Hawaiian huli-huli chicken, which is traditionally prepared on the grill. I’ve taken all of the same flavors and created a simple stir-fry that is protein and vegetable-forward and low in sugar (but I’ve also included instructions for grilling it if you’d prefer that method, which I know will be SO good).

One of the main veggies in this stir-fry is cabbage, and there’s quite a bit of it. The cabbage wilts a bit as it cooks, and ends up softened but not soggy, generously coated in the sweet-and-savory stir-fry sauce.

Over the years, cabbage has become one of my favorite vegetables— it’s versatile, nutritious, and one head of cabbage can seemingly stretch into several different recipes. Unlike delicate greens, cabbage also has serious staying power in the produce drawer.

Cabbage is easily one of those humble vegetables that quietly overdelivers in all the ways. Here are five reasons why we shouldn’t overlook it:

It’s packed with antioxidants. High in vitamin C and protective plant compounds, cabbage helps support immune function and combat oxidative stress. It promotes gut health. Its fiber nourishes beneficial gut bacteria, and when fermented (like kimchi and sauerkraut) it delivers natural probiotics. It supports balanced inflammation. Glucosinolates and polyphenols in cabbage (and other cruciferous vegetables) have been studied for their anti-inflammatory and protective properties. It’s blood-sugar friendly. Low in carbohydrates and high in fiber, cabbage adds volume and nutrients without spiking glucose—ideal for blood sugar balance. It’s nutrient-dense and practical. Affordable, versatile, and long-lasting in the fridge, cabbage offers serious nutritional value for very little cost or effort.

How to Use Cabbage

If you tend to overlook it or want some fresh ideas for how to incorporate more cabbage into your meals, here are a few quick methods and recipes:

Since cabbage is so budget-friendly, I had to include it in this week’s meal plan! You’ll find five dinners plus one “extra” treat recipe, meal prep tips, and a shopping list.

This is the second 5-for-$100 meal plan I’ve created; here is the first one if you missed it!

A few things I should note:

These five meals cost me just under $94, but that does not factor in many “staples” that I almost always have on hand (oils, vinegar, spices, etc.). The cost will vary for you depending on where you live and where you primarily shop. I have a family of five which includes my toddler, so I’m really making these recipes to serve four. If you’re feeding fewer people, you may end up with more leftovers (I have included notes for storage/freezing).

Here’s a preview of the plan— download the full PDF below!

Week Long Meal Plan 16 (budget Friendly) 797KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Every recipe in the plan is available to paid subscribers. If you’re not a paid subscriber, I hope you consider upgrading to receive access to the entire Recipe Index (over 100 recipes!) a new recipe every Thursday, two meal plans a month, and bonuses along the way!

This newsletter is reader-supported which allows me to develop creative, low-carb, blood sugar-friendly recipes and share them with you in a space free of ads and clutter.

Upgrade to Paid

This is a quick, one-skillet meal but I’ve also included instructions for how to grill the chicken if you’d like! For an even more low-sugar option, cut down (or omit) the pineapple.

Yield: ~4 servings

Prep time: 25 minutes (plus optional 30-minute to 1-hour marinade)

Ingredients

Marinade/stir fry sauce