I have a comfort food dish for you today that— aside from the gravy— cooks in one really large skillet and is perfectly acceptable as breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

I recently made Loco Moco for the family, a Hawaiian comfort food that brings together layers of rice, a beef patty, mushroom gravy, and a fried egg. If you’ve ever made Loco Moco before, you know that the general concept of this meal is straightforward, but it’s not exactly low lift. Cleanup, for example, is enough to stop you from attempting this on a weeknight (any night?). Each component of the dish requires its own pan and cooking method: a pan for the cauliflower rice, a pan for the eggs, the burger patties, the gravy, etc.

So I created a better, more weekday-friendly way to get this meal on the table in 30 minutes!

We’re skipping the patties and will instead make large chunks of ground beef, similar to the method in my burger bowl recipe (another weekday favorite if you haven’t tried it yet!). Toss in the cauliflower rice, then top with the eggs and let them cook for a few minutes at the very end. The only other component is the rich and hearty mushroom gravy which easily comes together in a separate saucepan.

Overall, this is a healthy, low-carb and high-protein meal that delivers all of the flavors of traditional Loco Moco in a more simplified, get-dinner-on-the-table-fast kind of way. Seeing that it’s exactly one week until Thanksgiving, I know I’ll be relying on recipes like this even more in the coming days.

Loco Moco is wonderfully flexible, as it works for either breakfast or dinner. This version is high-protein, with 41 grams per serving (if you’re serving four). You can up that amount to closer to 50 grams per serving if you choose to use beef bone broth instead of regular beef broth.

Note: the recipe requires a really large skillet with a lid, as you’ll need to trap the heat at the very end to let the eggs cook.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes