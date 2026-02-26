Hi there! This week’s post is sponsored by Pique, a brand I have been enjoying and one that fits right into the way I think about everyday health. Since they’ve been kind enough to sponsor this post, it is free for everyone and includes two new recipes!

In this week’s newsletter, you’ll find:

why hydration matters for metabolic health and your skin/aging

a free recipe for Iced Matcha Lemon Ginger Tea

a list of what I’ve been enjoying this month ☺️

a free recipe for a small (8-inch) skillet “Everything” Cookie, with chocolate, toasted coconut, and hazelnuts.

Here’s something I bet we don’t think about too much in the winter: there’s a good chance we’re dehydrated and it’s working against our health.

Factors like cold air, heated indoors, and less mindfulness about drinking water can impact hydration more than you might think. Here in Arizona, the dry climate is an issue year-round but I notice it the most in the wintertime (or rather, my skin notices it the most).

It has been one of my goals to prioritize hydration, especially since reading Good Energy, where Dr. Casey Means highlights the importance of hydration for metabolic health. She notes that dehydration is an important driver of metabolic dysfunction and can cause cells to actually hold onto fat for survival.

Basically, water is a must for efficient energy production and metabolism, and can even prevent chronic metabolic disease. Dehydration can induce symptoms like fatigue, headaches and reduced mental clarity— hydration truly keeps us feeling our very best.

Another great reason to hydrate? To protect our skin and prevent accelerated signs of aging. When our cells don’t have enough water, they can’t repair and regenerate efficiently.

That’s one reason I’ve been loving Pique’s Radiant Skin Duo, a combination of their Sun Goddess Matcha and B·T Fountain beauty electrolyte designed to support hydration and skin resilience from the inside out.

Sun Goddess Matcha is ceremonial-grade and rich in antioxidants like EGCG to support cellular health and calm, focused energy. Pique uses a cold extraction technology to deliver clean, steady energy without jitters while preserving the full spectrum of beneficial compounds.

B·T Fountain is a sugar-free beauty electrolyte powered by clinically studied ceramides to support the skin barrier and hydrate at a cellular level — something that feels especially important during dry winter months. I love how clean their electrolytes are (no fillers or artificial ingredients) and the refreshing Yuzu Berry flavor makes it an easy and enjoyable ritual.

Together, the Duo is a simple, science-backed way to support hydration, gut balance, and overall vitality — without adding more steps to a routine.

This week, I’m sharing a special recipe created with Pique’s Sun Goddess Matcha— an Iced Matcha Lemon Ginger Tea.

It’s an easy-to-make drink that brings together ideal ingredients for winter wellness: clean energy from ceremonial-grade matcha, digestion-supporting ginger, and lemon for brightness and vitamin C.

This refreshing drink is perfect paired with a generous slice of the Skillet Everything Cookie (the second recipe I’m sharing today!).

Adding ginger tea and lemon to earthy matcha creates a cool and refreshingly tart iced drink. You can use liquid allulose to sweeten the iced tea and keep this sugar-free. If you don’t have it, honey will do the trick and adds a complementing flavor (and health benefits).

Yield: 1 serving Prep time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

1 sachet (2 oz.) Sun Goddess Matcha by Pique

3 ounces hot water (not boiling)

1 to 1-1/2 teaspoons liquid allulose (or honey)

1 ginger tea bag

1/2-3/4 cup ice

juice of 1 small lemon

5-8 ounces cold, filtered water

Method

Add the matcha to a mug, pour in the hot water, and add the liquid sweetener. Use a frother to mix well, then add the ginger tea bag to the mug and let the mixture steep for about 3-4 minutes. In a separate glass, add the ice, lemon juice, and cold water. Mix, then pour the steeped tea into the glass. Stir and taste, adding more liquid allulose or lemon juice if needed.

Recipe Notes

Liquid allulose is a sugar-free sweetener and it stirs right in, which makes it easy to adjust sweetness. Stevia drops and pure liquid monk fruit will also work, but you will need much less (start with a few drops and add to taste). If using honey and you need the drink sweeter, whisk together a small amount of honey with 1 ounce of hot water to create a syrup before adding it into your cold drink (otherwise the honey will sink to the bottom).

Iced Matcha Lemon Ginger Tea 212KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you like a good “everything” cookie that won’t spike your blood sugar, this one’s a must-try.

I wanted to create a small(ish) skillet cookie— at least one that didn’t require a 12-inch cast iron skillet— and this 8-inch version is a nice size. You can use a skillet or cake pan, and one cookie will give you several servings.

I’ve called it an “Everything Cookie” because it combines toasted coconut, chocolate, and toasted pecans or hazelnuts, with a hint of cinnamon. Only 4 net carbs per slice!

Yield: 8-10 servings

Prep time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup chopped pecans or toasted hazelnuts

¼ cup unsweetened shredded coconut

6 tablespoons salted butter, melted

⅓ cup granulated monkfruit sweetener with allulose (or sub coconut sugar)

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-⅓ cups almond flour

1 tablespoon coconut flour

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon xanthan gum (optional)

Small pinch of salt (add 1 extra pinch if you’re using unsalted butter)

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ cup sugar-free chocolate chips or dark chocolate

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°F and grease an 8-inch cake pan or skillet. Chop the pecans and add them to a baking sheet (see notes for hazelnuts). Spread the shredded coconut onto the pan next to the pecans. Toast for 3-4 minutes or until the coconut turns a very light golden brown. Remove and cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter, granulated sweetener, egg, and vanilla extract. Add the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, xanthan gum, salt, and cinnamon. Mix well– the consistency should be like cookie dough. Stir in the cooled toasted pecans and coconut, then add the chocolate chips. Spread the dough into your prepared pan with a rubber spatula, smoothing it out into an even layer. Transfer to the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven (it will not appear done) and let the skillet cookie cool for 10-15 more minutes in the pan before serving warm.

Recipe Notes

The cookie will not appear done after 20 minutes of baking but the extra rest time will help it set more. It will firm up as it cools.

You can serve slices of warm skillet cookie on its own, or dress it up into an extra decadent dessert with a scoop of low-carb ice cream or sugar-free whipped cream.

If desired, you can change up the mix-ins, as long as the ratio stays the same. Use walnuts or macadamia nuts instead of pecans; swap in a different type of chocolate chip, etc.

If using hazelnuts, purchase toasted hazelnuts or toast them on your own, first. I’ve follow this recipe and I store the toasted nuts in my pantry– you’ll have to rub the skins off and roughly chop them after toasting.

Xanthan gum is optional but it acts as a binder and gives the cookie texture a bit more “chewiness,” less crumble.

Substitutions

Granulated monkfruit sweetener: Use your own favorite 1:1 low-carb sugar substitute, or replace it with coconut sugar if not prioritizing blood sugar balance.

Butter: Use melted coconut oil if you need this to be dairy free.

Small Skillet Everything Cookie 240KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If these recipes have inspired or helped you, I’d be so grateful if you left a comment, tapped the ♥️ icon, restacked the post, or forwarded this email to a friend!

Enjoy these tasty recipes! I’ll have an all-new dinner and meal plan for you next Thursday. ☺️