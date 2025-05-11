Hello! I have a short and sweet bonus newsletter for you today, on this special day when we get to celebrate the moms in our life. If you’re a mom, I hope you feel extra loved today. And if you’re looking for a special treat, this one is easy enough to make (or even better, have someone make for you!).

Today’s all new recipe is for strawberry shortbread bars. They’re a grain-free and low-carb version of a classic shortbread bar, with a sweet strawberry filling and more shortbread crumbled on top.

They’re sooo good, with a buttery shortbread base and a jammy strawberry layer. It’s a wonderful spring/summer treat, and you can even substitute the strawberries for a different type of berry filling if you wish.

Make them for a special occasion, give them as a gift, or make them just because. They’re easy and delicious and you will completely forget they’re better for you, too.

Also, in honor of Mother’s Day, I’m giving away five monthly gift subscriptions and offering a 20% discount on any paid annual and gift subscriptions.

To be entered for a gift subscription, simply send me a message, email me at abby@stemandspoon.com, or re-stack this post with a comment about your favorite dish or food you associate with your mom (anything from childhood or currently!). OR share a comment about your own kids’ favorite meal that you make. (Here’s what I’d share about my mama).

You can also gift a subscription to At the Table! I think the gift of a new weekly recipe that’s healthy, low-glycemic, and easy to prepare could be so useful for so many women in our lives, and appreciated too! Today and tomorrow, enjoy 20% off all annual subscriptions, gift subscriptions included.

If you need some last-minute Mother’s Day recipe inspiration, here are a few easy and occasion-worthy dishes!

These bars are so dreamy. The shortbread crust is the perfect balance of crisp yet chewy, with a rich, buttery flavor. The jammy strawberry layer is easy to make— strawberries, sweetener, a little chia seed and arrowroot for thickening— and you can save some prep time by using frozen strawberries.

Tip: Check out the Recipe Notes to see various sweetener combinations that I recommend. You could certainly use all coconut sugar, but a combination of a low-glycemic sweetener will help reduce the amount of sugar in each bar.

Yield: ~ 12 servings

Prep time: ~45 minutes (plus chill time)

For the shortbread