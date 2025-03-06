Hi! March is here and it’s the best season in the AZ desert—spring-like and not hot, not yet at least— and I’m still holding on to the last days of sweater weather.

I have been recipe testing a LOT lately, both for my own blog and client work, which is probably my favorite part of what I get to do. I had a couple of recipe flops for baked goods this week that needed some re-working, and getting them just right makes my heart happy.

This week’s recipe is a nutrient-dense spin on a classic salad, the Caesar. I love a good restaurant Caesar, but in recent years, I’ve grown to appreciate that homemade is best! Kale has slowly become my preferred leafy green, replacing the traditional romaine.

Before you write it off because, well, kale… hear me out. If you don’t like kale, have you tried the right kind of kale in your salads? For me, that’s Tuscan kale, also called lacinato kale or dinosaur kale. Pass on the curly kale, especially the bagged curly kale that’s pre-chopped with all of those woody stems. Tuscan kale is a friend to all, incredibly versatile, and the variety I recommend for anyone to give a try, even if they’re convinced kale is just not for them. It’s much more tender than other varieties and is almost always my kale of choice.

Chop that kale into ribbons, smother it in a homemade Caesar dressing and top it with juicy-buttery-garlicky shrimp and creamy avocado and a very generous sprinkle of crushed and toasted grain-free chip crunchies, then dig in.

While the flavor situation is on point- tangy and briny and garlicky- the nutritional profile is even better.

About the ingredients

Tuscan kale: Considered to be one of the most nutrient-dense foods in the world, kale is packed with vitamins K, C, and B6, as well as magnesium, copper, and manganese (source: Tufts University).

Romaine: We use a small amount for this salad, which is entirely optional (I’ve made it with and without). Romaine is more than just your everyday salad green. It’s a rich source of antioxidants, folate, and vitamins K, C, and A (source: Eating Well). If you really don’t like kale, you can go with all romaine!

Healthy fats: Fresh avocado as well as avocado oil mayonnaise and olive oil (both in the dressing) will help keep you full longer, help control blood sugar, and assist your body in absorbing nutrients. Avocado oil and olive oil each boast their own anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant benefits.

Shrimp: A great source of protein and other nutrients like selenium, omega-3s, iodine, vitamin B12, zinc, and copper. (source: Eating Well).

Parmesan: You might be surprised to find that this common cheese is incredibly nutritious, especially when you opt for the higher-quality, authentic, Italian Parmesan-Reggiano. Here’s the difference, explained. That variety is a complete protein, rich in calcium and phosphorous along with many other nutrients. (source: Cleveland Clinic).

Garlic: A crucial ingredient in a Caesar salad! Fresh garlic is anti-inflammatory, can improve heart health, and boost immunity.

Since it’s the first Thursday of the month, this recipe has no paywall. Thank you for reading, thank you for subscribing, and I hope this Caesar salad brings you a little bit of joy.

Here’s a look at what else you can expect this month:

four new low-glycemic recipes , including a bonus sweet treat ;

a week-long meal plan that includes five main meals, a treat/breakfast recipe and a full shopping list I curate for you;

recipe roundups and low-carb inspiration from the blog.

It makes me so happy to see these recipes out in the wild, and I was thrilled to read

’s latest newsletter,

, a wonderful resource for real-food recipes and vegetarian options. She made my

and tested them on her CGM (continuous glucose monitor) with great results! You can check it out below:

We Ate Well

In case you missed it, I sent out three recipes for high-protein muffin variations last week. They’re currently our go-to breakfast and snack of choice (I’m re-sharing it below).

A few things I’m making and reading and enjoying lately:

This perspective from Karina Baloleanu, CFNC on feeding children real food . This topic is something I care deeply about and I share a very similar perspective on feeding my own three kiddos. She offers practical tips on how to transition to eating more real foods as a family, how to start with little eaters, how to pair foods for blood sugar balance, and how to explain in kid terms the effects food has on our body.

Danielle Walker shares her experience quitting alcohol and links to this fascinating podcast from the Huberman Lab which explores the impacts alcohol has on our bodies (inflammation, stress, havoc on our gut health and hormones and much more).

Lupin flour is an ingredient I’ve been using more and more in recipes, especially to create high-protein baked goods (like those muffins and my high-protein bread )! I use Kaizen lupin flour and you can save 15% with the code StemandSpoon.

A quick and simple breakfast that I don’t tire of: organic full-fat yogurt sweetened with a drizzle of honey or liquid allulose, topped with my grain-free vanilla almond butter granola and frozen berries that I let defrost in the fridge overnight (I actually like this more than fresh berries, since the berries are a little soft and jammy when they’re defrosted). For extra protein, you can stir protein powder into the yogurt!

Kale Caesar with garlic butter shrimp is a main-meal salad, and the great thing about it is you can prep elements ahead of time.

Make the dressing up to three days in advance, or cook the shrimp the day before. Caesar salads are notorious for how quickly they become soggy, but since we’re using kale, this salad will hold up for a couple of days, even when tossed in the dressing.

If you don’t care for shrimp, you can top it with grilled chicken, air fryer chicken bites, salmon or steak. It’s great with nearly any protein.

A quick note: An avocado oil mayonnaise is really a crucial ingredient to making this a healthier Caesar salad. Regular mayo is made with inflammatory vegetable oils and other additives I would avoid. Use a mayo made with 100% pure avocado oil (like Chosen Foods) or use homemade mayo. Even many brands which are marketed as “avocado oil mayo” still mix in other varieties of oils and additives so make sure to read the label.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: ~30 minutes

For the Caesar dressing:

2-3 garlic cloves (about 1 heaping teaspoon when minced)

1 teaspoon anchovy paste or 1 large minced anchovy (optional)

½ cup avocado oil mayonnaise (I use Chosen Foods)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1 large lemon (about 2-3 tablespoons)

¼ cup finely-grated Parmesan-reggiano cheese

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

For the salad:

2 bunches lacinato kale

1 pound wild-caught shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons salted butter

2-3 cloves garlic (about 1 teaspoon minced)

½ lemon, juiced

¾ cup crushed grain-free tortilla chips (I use Siete), low-carb crackers or chopped walnuts/pecans

½ to 1 small head baby romaine, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 avocado, sliced

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Make the dressing: Add the minced garlic, anchovy paste (if using), avocado oil mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard to a small bowl. Whisk to combine, then pour the olive oil into the mixture in a slow stream while whisking. Whisk in the lemon juice and grated Parmesan, then taste and add salt and pepper as needed (I use about ½ teaspoon of each). Cut the kale: Remove the stems from each of the kale leaves (here’s an easy, efficient way to do that!). Stack all of the kale leaves and slice them into thin ribbons, about ¼ to ½-inch thick. Place them in a salad bowl. Add about ⅓ cup of the dressing on top and toss to coat the greens. Let sit to soften while you make the rest of the salad. Cook the shrimp: Pat dry the shrimp with a paper towel and add them to a bowl. Toss the shrimp with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then the seasonings. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the butter. Cook the shrimp for about 60 seconds per side. Add the minced garlic during the final 30 seconds of cooking, stirring to let it brown slightly. Baste the shrimp with the garlic butter in the pan, then transfer the shrimp and garlic butter to a plate or bowl. Drizzle with lemon juice. Cover to keep warm. Toast grain-free “breadcrumbs” (optional): Wipe out the skillet (or get a new one) and heat 1 teaspoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the crushed chips or crackers. Cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring often, or until they turn golden brown. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Serve: Add the chopped romaine to your salad bowl with the kale. Toss to mix. Dish up servings of salad topped with avocado slices, the toasted “breadcrumbs” and several shrimp, drizzling any excess garlic butter over the top. Enjoy with more dressing, more Parmesan cheese and fresh lemon.

I use Siete grain-free tortilla chips to make the crispy toasted “breadcrumbs” but any kind of low-carb cracker or even chopped walnuts, almonds, pecans, or pepitas would work well too! The goal is to simply add a crunchy element. You can even skip toasting it altogether and save a few minutes of time.

To crush the crackers or chips, you can place them in a small plastic bag and gently smash them with the palm of your hand. Or, place them on a cutting board and use the side of a large chef’s knife to crush them. This is a great way to make use of any small bits and crumbs left at the bottom of a chip bag.

Shrimp cooks so fast and if you overcook them, they will turn out rubbery. They only need about 60 seconds per side and they’re done cooking once they are opaque. You can use a non-stick skillet or a stainless steel pan for this– to prevent it from sticking, make sure to heat the pan for several minutes before adding the shrimp. Too cold of a pan will lead to food sticking.

For extra ease and efficiency, I buy frozen wild shrimp that has already been peeled and deveined. To defrost shrimp quickly, set them in a strainer in the sink under running water for 3-5 minutes, tossing them halfway.

Anchovy paste is an ingredient I usually include in my Caesar dressing, but I know some people are completely averse to anchovies. It’s completely optional, so if you don’t have it or don’t like it, that’s okay!

Kale: You can use almost any green of choice for this salad, but sturdier greens like romaine will hold the heavier dressing better. If you can’t find lacinato kale, you can also use curly kale, but I recommend massaging the kale with a bit of olive oil or lemon juice first so it softens more (curly kale tends to be tougher).

Shrimp: Scallops or cubed salmon would be a great substitute for shrimp but would need a couple of extra minutes of cooking on each side. Or, top this salad with any type of protein, including chicken, steak, or crispy roasted tofu!

Parmesan-reggiano: This particular type of Parmesan is from a specific region in Italy and has the best nutrition profile. Any other kind of parmesan will work. You can also swap it for a vegan parmesan (with clean ingredients!) if you need this to be dairy free.

Anchovy: Skip it altogether or stir in 1-2 teaspoons of a gluten-free Worcestershire sauce.

Nutrition

Nutritional information is calculated by MyFitnessPal, based on an estimate of 4 servings with all of the dressing used.

Calories: 514

Total fat: 36 g

Total carbohydrate: 22 g

Dietary fiber: 8 g

Total sugar: 3 g

Protein: 26 g

Total net carbs: 14 g

