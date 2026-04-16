Hello! I hope you’re having a nice week and enjoying springtime in April. 🌷

Remember that crispy sardine fried rice bowl I shared a few weeks ago? It’s safe to say that recipe has launched a sort of tinned fish phase. Perhaps “tinned fish era” is more like it because I don’t see this phase ending anytime soon. 😊

I’ve previously shared this canned tuna sushi bowl and recently created this 10-minute sardine escabeche recipe (also my lunch today). Branching out beyond sardines and tuna, I decided to make a simple meal combo for you this week: salmon patties on a kale Caesar.

If you’re not really inclined to reach for tinned fish often (or ever), here’s the promise: once you get used to the idea of pulling a nutrient-dense protein from your pantry with zero to minimal cooking required, you’ll look for more ways to incorporate said protein into your meal routine. (Proof? Canned tuna’s surge in popularity in the 1950s and 60s. Today, we’re seeing a similar wave of popularity for tinned fish, with more varieties such as sardines, mackerel, and salmon.)

That’s exactly how this week’s recipe came to be. Swapping in lacinato kale for traditional romaine gives us a more nutrient-dense, less-soggy salad base that will remain sturdy well into the next day. Spend 15 minutes cooking up some delicious salmon patties made out of canned wild salmon, and you have the easiest protein for topping that kale Caesar (plus a serving of omega-3s!).

Can you make it with fresh salmon instead? Absolutely! If you have leftover salmon in need of repurposing, this recipe is perfect for that (even though it was designed with a convenient shelf-stable protein like canned salmon in mind).

I include crispy air fryer chickpeas as an optional addition to the salad, as they’re not required to create a really good kale Caesar, but they do add a little something extra, if you have the time.

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That kale Caesar with salmon patties kicks off the week in this all-new meal plan, which includes five dinner recipes and an “extra”— that extra recipe is one I’m really excited about.

My whole family has been loving these keto and low-carb cottage cheese pancakes lately, and the recipe is brand new to the blog. The batter is grain-free and low-carb, and each pancake has approximately 8 grams of protein!

We love them, and I hope you do too. I included tips for making them in advance, and it just so happens that this week’s meal plan is very meal-prep-friendly!

Week Long Meal Plan 20 641KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The salmon patties only require about 6 minutes of cooking, and the salad itself has a somewhat short ingredient list (kale, tomatoes, Parmesan).

If you want to save extra time, you can make the dressing in advance, although it will really only take you about 5 minutes to whip up. You’ll most likely end up with leftover Caesar dressing, which is always a bonus.

It makes for easy salads later in the week, is great for a chicken Caesar inspired flatbread or pizza, and also works as a ready-made dip for fresh veggies or chicken bites if you’re looking for a quick snack.

Yield: 3-5 servings (with leftover dressing)

Prep time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the salmon patties