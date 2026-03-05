Hello and happy March! It’s starting to feel like spring already and this week’s meal plan reflects that. I’ve chosen fresh, lighter meals and delicious dinner wins like today’s all-new Mediterranean burger bowls, this month’s free recipe.

The combination is sort of like a merge of my Mediterranean beef bowls and burger bowls with chipotle sauce— we’re using za’atar seasoning for the beef and piling those burger chunks high on top of crispy rosemary-garlic potatoes and toppings like fresh cucumber and tomato and briny pepperoncinis and olives.

The finishing touch? A creamy whipped feta sauce. (If you’re like half of my family with an unwavering hatred of feta, don’t worry, I have another delicious sauce option for you!)

If you did a double-take at the word potatoes above, yes, we are in fact using potatoes and relying on the cooking-and-cooling method to create resistant starch which makes them more blood sugar friendly. I’ve written about this in the past and it’s a great hack I occasionally use to include potatoes in meals while keeping blood sugar levels steady.

Read more about resistant starch in this post below:

With it being the first week of the month, I have a new meal plan for you. If these are helpful or if you’ve enjoyed the two budget-friendly meal plans I’ve created, please let me know with a comment or message!

This week’s meal plan consists of a mix of newsletter and blog recipes, as well as a new “extra” recipe for no-bake protein brownie bites.

If you like to meal prep, I’ve included notes, as always, on what to make ahead of time to keep the dinners as stress-free and as low-lift as possible. 🍽️ The full meal plan with the PDF is below for you to download or print.

Week Long Meal Plan 17 789KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The combination of za’atar beef burger meat and creamy whipped feta with the crispy rosemary potato rounds is a fun spin on the traditional burger-and-fries.

Just like the other burger bowl recipe I made, we’re going for large chunks of beef rather than crumbles. If you don’t have za’atar, you can create a similar spice (see recipe notes) or simply season the beef with some onion powder, salt, pepper, and oregano. I’ve linked the za’atar seasoning below which I order from Thrive Market at a great price, but you can usually find it on Amazon and grocery stores.

In the meal plan, I saved this meal for the end of the week because it just feels fitting for a Friday night or as a laid-back weekend dinner. The burger meat is also perfect for an outdoor griddle like a Blackstone which is even more ideal if the weather is nice.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes (plus cooking/cooling time for resistant starch potatoes)

Ingredients

Rosemary potato rounds

2 pounds small potatoes (red or gold), pre-boiled and cooled for at least 24 hours to create resistant starch (see notes)

1-½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

¾ teaspoon garlic powder

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, finely chopped

Burger meat

1 tablespoon avocado oil or beef tallow

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon za’atar seasoning

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 to 1-¼ pounds grass-fed ground beef, 85/15 or leaner

Toppings of choice: olives, pepperoncinis, fresh tomatoes, and chopped cucumbers

Red pepper flakes, optional

Whipped garlic feta

4 ounces feta (preferably in brine, not pre-crumbled)

3 tablespoons Greek yogurt or sour cream

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

Salt, to taste

The Method

For the potatoes: Preheat the oven to 450°F. Slice the pre-boiled potatoes into ¼-inch rounds and place them on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Drizzle with the olive oil, then season with salt, garlic powder, and the chopped rosemary. Toss to combine. Transfer the pan to the oven and roast for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and crisp around the edges. For the burger meat: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the beef tallow/avocado oil. In a small dish, mix together the salt, black pepper, za’atar, and onion powder. Take the ground beef out of the package (keep in square/rectangle shape) and season one side of it with about half of the seasoning blend (approx. 1-½ teaspoons). Place the seasoning side down in the hot skillet, then smash the whole piece of beef with a flat metal spatula and reduce the heat to medium. Season the top side of the beef with the rest of the seasonings. Cook undisturbed for 3-4 minutes or until a crust forms on the bottom. Flip it over in large chunks, breaking up the beef and pressing it into the skillet to cook. The meat can break into large pieces– it should be in chunks, not crumbles. Once cooked as desired (another 3-5 minutes), remove the skillet from the heat. For the whipped feta: Add all of the ingredients for the whipped feta in a food processor and process until smooth. Taste and add more lemon or olive oil or salt, as needed. The consistency should be a smooth, thick sauce. Set aside. Build the burger bowls: To assemble the burger bowls, add potato rounds to your bowl as the base, then top with chunks of burger meat. Add fresh toppings (tomato, cucumber, onion, pepperoncinnis, etc.) and drizzle with the whipped feta sauce.

Recipe Notes

Pre-cooking potatoes: When potatoes are pre-cooked and allowed to cool for at least 24 hours, they form resistant starch. This is digested more like fiber and doesn’t spike blood sugar in the same way as “regular” potatoes do. The longer they cool, the more resistant starch is created. I recommend boiling the potatoes for 10-15 minutes at least 1-3 days in advance of making this meal.

Cooking the beef in the hot skillet can get smoky so make sure to ventilate properly. This part of the recipe is also great for an outdoor griddle/Blackstone.

The burger toppings are up to you, but we typically enjoy these with chopped red onion (or pickled onions if you have them!), fresh tomatoes, chopped parsley, green or kalamata olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Substitutions

Beef: Substitute with ground lamb, ground bison, or ground turkey if preferred.

Potatoes: If you are okay with regular potatoes and not too concerned about blood sugar, you can slice them raw and roast them immediately. Increase the bake time to about 20-25 minutes. You can also substitute sweet potatoes or use a mix of radishes and resistant starch potatoes for a lower carb meal (see this burger bowl recipe).

Za’atar seasoning: If you don’t have za’atar, substitute for ½ teaspoon dried oregano, ½ teaspoon sumac, and about ¼ teaspoon of dried thyme and cumin. If you don’t have sumac, increase the oregano and thyme a bit. You can also use a pinch of coriander.

Feta sauce: If you’re not a fan of feta or you simply need this dish to be dairy free, I recommend using the garlic aioli sauce from my Mediterranean beef bowl recipe.

Mediterranean Burger Bowls With Rosemary Potatoes 255KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thanks for being here— my hope is that this recipe and meal plan bring a little ease and lots of deliciousness to your dinner routine this week. ♥️