Hello! I hope you’re having a great week and soaking up all the lovely things about summer. I’ve been testing out some low-sugar/low-carb summer desserts and I can’t wait to share them with you in the coming weeks!

Since it’s the last Thursday of the month, I have a week-long meal plan for you in today’s newsletter, along with a chicken skillet meal that, I hope, adds some ease to your dinnertime routine. It’s a one-pan situation, with juicy chicken and crisp-tender green beans, warm olives, fragrant oregano, and sweet dates. Let’s get to it!

A couple of weeks ago, I sent out a survey that helped me get a good idea of how much you cook over the summer as well as the types of recipes you’re interested in.

The feedback shows that a majority of you want recipes with minimal cooking (which echoes my thoughts exactly!). Summer days have a way of draining energy like no other and the very last thing I feel like doing after a day spent in 100-degree weather is turning on the oven or hovering over the stovetop for an hour.

This week’s skillet meal warrants the stovetop, however, but you won’t be cooking for long. It requires only about 20 minutes of active cooking (no hovering required). After the green beans steam for about 3 minutes and the chicken cooks in the same pan, a slightly sweet and briny butter sauce— with loads of garlic and oregano— comes together very quickly. Toss in some green olives, a few chopped dates, and nestle the cooked chicken into all of that goodness.

The result? A wonderful balance of sweet, tangy, and savory flavors, all made in one skillet. Somehow, it tastes equally comforting but summery, like it should be enjoyed al fresco on some Mediterranean coast with a good seaside breeze. (I assure you it’s just as good served on paper plates with busy kids who refuse to sit still at the table— and no coastal breeze whatsoever).

Light dinners, minimal prep and cleanup required… that’s what my May meal plan is all about. If you’re new here, I share a week-long meal plan on the last Thursday of every month, which includes five meals plus one treat or breakfast recipe and a shopping list. I’ve been trying to incorporate more meal prep tips for you, too!

Here’s a look at what’s lined up for the week! The downloadable plan + shopping list is linked below.

Have you ever had chicken marbella? The dish begins with a chicken marinade of oregano, olives, prunes, and vinegar, which all roasts together to create an epic chicken dinner.

This recipe features some of the same elements but cuts down the prep time! If you’re unsure of the combination of briny olives and capers with sweet dates and a buttery, garlicky sauce, I promise you that it works! Loads of oregano and garlic give this a Mediterranean vibe, and there are many health benefits to every ingredient in here.

A quick note about the dates: you’ll only need 3-4, and you can increase it to 5 if you’d like, but keep in mind that each date adds a good amount of natural sugar. Since we are pairing them with healthy fats (olive oil, butter and olives), fiber from the green beans (and dates themselves), and protein from the chicken, this meal is still blood sugar friendly.

Yield: 4 servings

Prep time: ~25 minutes