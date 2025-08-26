Hi there! I have been working hard to perfect a grain-free and low-carb peanut butter and jelly muffin that my kids are just as excited about as I am.

And I’m thrilled to say that this recipe is it.

The muffin base is sweet and nutty, and there’s a generous amount of jam and peanut butter swirled into the tops of each one.

I was completely shocked to recently learn that my own sister is not a fan of PB&J (did we not have the same childhood with weekend pancakes drowned in peanut butter and jelly!?), but other than her, I’m convinced that this combination is equally beloved by both kids and adults.

PB&J offers a serving of sweet, fruity, and nutty with just the right amount of nostalgia.

For my dairy-free people, this recipe is right up your alley. It leans on healthy fats from extra-virgin olive oil as well as canned coconut milk which lightens the batter and makes the muffins extra tender.

Use a low-sugar, store-bought jam or make a homemade jam (like my strawberry chia jam or sugar-free blueberry jam!)— any will do for this recipe.

Dark chocolate cherry, my personal favorite.

You can easily make these during meal prep and enjoy them throughout the week for breakfast, snack, or dessert. Each muffin contains 9 grams of protein.

I like to use half coconut sugar, half granulated monkfruit sweetener, to help reduce the overall sugar content. But you can certainly go with all coconut sugar or all monkfruit sweetener depending on your own dietary needs.

(Tip: a granulated monkfruit/erythritol blend will work best here since allulose can overcook in the muffin tins).

Yield: 12 muffins

Prep time: ~45 minutes