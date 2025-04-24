Hi and happy Thursday! We had a wonderful Easter weekend with family and if you celebrate, I hope you had a lovely holiday weekend too. It was the first Easter egg hunt experience together for all of the little cousins. We enjoyed a beautiful church service, brunch featuring several items from my Spring Gatherings collection of recipes, and a fun and relaxing afternoon with family.

This week, we also celebrated eight years since Ian’s brain cancer diagnosis (!!!) which in itself deserves a whole separate newsletter. I have so many emotions and thoughts about this milestone, but at the same time, I just can’t find the right words in this moment so it’ll have to wait until another day. For now, I’ll just say this: thank you, Jesus.

Today, as it’s (already!) the last Thursday of the month, I have a week-long meal plan for you in addition to an all-new recipe. I’m sharing a Peruvian-inspired “chicken and rice” skillet meal that is blood sugar friendly, high in fiber AND protein… a total of 52 grams of protein per serving, in fact.

The key ingredient that ups the protein in this meal is lupin rice, a type of rice alternative made from lupini beans. This high-fiber, high-protein, and low-carb bean is an impressive nutritional powerhouse!

A few things to know about lupin beans:

lupin beans are part of the legume family and are naturally low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and high in fiber;

you can eat them as marinated beans, or purchase them dry to cook on your own, but there are also several lupini-based products becoming more widely available (like Kaizen , which offers rice, lupin flour, and low-carb pastas!)

lupin beans and lupin products are high in antioxidants and vitamins, plus they are low glycemic and can help regulate blood sugar.

The Peruvian-inspired chicken and lupin rice dinner is similar to my crispy scallion chicken thighs, but with a whole different flavor profile! Instead of a cream sauce, you’ll make a yellow rice in the skillet, then nestle the chicken thighs back into the rice to finish cooking in the oven.

The green sauce requires just a few ingredients and a quick pulse in the blender to create a zesty, mildly spicy and fresh sauce you’ll want to drizzle on everything.

This meal is also included in the week-long meal plan and shopping list attached below!

Something worth mentioning about this month’s meal plan is that I took a more budget-friendly approach, from the types of proteins to the ingredients required. You’ll find that I added notes in the shopping list of items that are optional.

That means this plan is easy to modify as needed! For instance, lupin rice costs quite a bit more than an alternative like riced cauliflower or broccoli, so feel free to swap out items, making use of what you have and what’s in your budget.

What I love about this meal is that checks that “chicken and rice” comfort food box! While there are a few steps required, like searing the chicken, boiling the rice, making the sauce… all of it is actually incredibly fast.

If you enjoy tender, juicy chicken with a crispy skin and bold seasonings, I know you’ll love this recipe. The lupini rice cooks in the pan juices along with onion, garlic, and ground turmeric to create a yellow rice that has so much flavor.

And that sauce? So good— you’ll probably end up with leftovers, too, which is great on power bowls or salads or even as a dip for fresh veggies.

Yield: 4-5 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes